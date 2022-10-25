James Millar: Ungovernable Tories will inevitably see themselves out of power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Millar: Ungovernable Tories will inevitably see themselves out of power

By James Millar
October 25, 2022, 5:00 pm
Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries of the Conservative Party, both loyal Boris Johnson supporters (Photo: Mark Thomas/Shutterstock)
Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries of the Conservative Party, both loyal Boris Johnson supporters (Photo: Mark Thomas/Shutterstock)

Boris Johnson was on holiday when he should have been at work last week.

But, ego trumps even indolence in Johnson’s litany of personality failings, so he returned to the UK to seize the opportunity not to lead the nation again – he never had the necessary support – but to make the weekend’s political headlines about him yet again.

Johnson claimed to have the 100 backers necessary to enter the Tory leadership race on Saturday morning, and 102 by Sunday night. This suggests one of two things – either he is a hopeless campaigner who could only rustle up two further supporters in over a day of trying, or he’s a man willing to sacrifice the sanctity of truth in the pursuit of power.

Let’s just say, it doesn’t bode well for the standards committee inquiry into whether he misled parliament.

What the whole business demonstrated yet again – particularly to the camp followers in the media who indulged Johnson’s weekend publicity stunt – is that, as President Lyndon B Johnson famously said, the first rule of politics is: learn to count.

For, what success Boris Johnson enjoyed in leading and controlling the Conservatives in parliament relied not on his inherent skill or personality, but a number – the 80-seat majority he delivered in 2019.

Boris Johnson resigned as prime minister in July. Photo: Rory Arnold/No 10 Downing Street

The Liz Truss interregnum was good for one thing. Only one thing. It highlighted the contrast with what went before.

MPs don’t need much persuading to fall into line behind someone, anyone, who can keep them in a job. That’s why many of those who resigned in the summer also voted for Johnson as leader three years previously. They knew his faults in 2019, but were willing to overlook them in pursuit of employment.

The polls are still against this government

Truss was booted by her MPs, not because she pursued nutty policies and blew up the economy, but because the result of all that idiocy – and there’s no other word for pursuing policies in the face of advice from every credible expert – was imminent unemployment for swathes of her parliamentary colleagues. Rishi Sunak inherits the same scenario.

The message from Boris acolytes like Nadine Dorries over the weekend was hardly coded

The polls are still against this government. And rightly so, given that it’s abundantly clear the Conservatives need a period in opposition to think about what they’ve done, and to think about what they actually want to do.

Rishi Sunak has a lot to deal with as the incoming PM. Photo: PA

The message from Boris acolytes like Nadine Dorries over the weekend was hardly coded – they only recognise the one true leader and are content to continue to kick off as long as Sunak (identified by many as the chief architect of their man’s downfall, even though Johnson sabotaged himself by being awful) is in Number 10.

And, so, the Tories will remain ungovernable and, in due course, inevitably out of government.

James Millar is a political commentator, author and a former Westminster correspondent for The Sunday Post

