A fisherman has been flown to hospital after falling overboard 93 miles north-east of Fraserburgh.

Shetland Coastguard was scrambled to the scene after a distress call was made on Sunday.

The fallen fisherman was helped back onboard by his crewmates.

He was then flown to Lerwick in Shetland and handed over to the ambulance service who transported him to Gilbert Bain Hospital.

Police say the man’s injuries were not life-threatening.