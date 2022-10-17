Ferrets Dot and Betty found abandoned in Aberdeen car park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two female ferrets have been found abandoned in their cage in Aberdeen.

The light brown ferrets were discovered in a car park behind Cruden Crescent, in the Northfield area, on October 10.

Now the Scottish SPCA is appealing for information about the incident.

The ferrets, now named Dot and Betty, were in good health but the animal charity stressed that pet owners can always seek help instead of abandoning their animals.

Scottish SPCA inspector Kathryn McCallum, said: “The two female ferrets had been left in a cage in a carpark with full set up behind Cruden Crescent.

“Both ferrets are light brown with a dark band across their faces with white fur around their noses.

“We appreciate that the person who left the ferrets may have intended for them to be found but this is not the right way to give up an animal if you can no longer care for them.

“Thankfully, they are unharmed and are now safe at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres.

“If anyone recognises these ferrets or has any information about this incident, we would ask that they contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”