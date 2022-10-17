Ferrets Dot and Betty found abandoned in Aberdeen car park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ferrets Dot and Betty found abandoned in Aberdeen car park

By Louise Glen
October 17, 2022, 2:28 pm Updated: October 17, 2022, 4:52 pm
Ferrets Dot and Betty were abandoned in Aberdeen. Image: Scottish SPCA.
Ferrets Dot and Betty were abandoned in Aberdeen. Image: Scottish SPCA.

Two female ferrets have been found abandoned in their cage in Aberdeen.

The light brown ferrets were discovered in a car park behind Cruden Crescent, in the Northfield area, on October 10.

Now the Scottish SPCA is appealing for information about the incident.

The ferrets, now named Dot and Betty, were in good health but the animal charity stressed that pet owners can always seek help instead of abandoning their animals.

Scottish SPCA inspector Kathryn McCallum, said: “The two female ferrets had been left in a cage in a carpark with full set up behind Cruden Crescent.

“Both ferrets are light brown with a dark band across their faces with white fur around their noses.

“We appreciate that the person who left the ferrets may have intended for them to be found but this is not the right way to give up an animal if you can no longer care for them.

“Thankfully, they are unharmed and are now safe at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres.

“If anyone recognises these ferrets or has any information about this incident, we would ask that they contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

