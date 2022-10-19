Lewis-born poet, journalist and lecturer Peter Mackay named Bard of An Comunn Gaidhealach

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Organisers of the Royal National Mod have crowned a new Bard as the sixth day of festivities gets under way.

Lewis-born poet, broadcaster and lecturer Peter Mackay has been awarded the historic literature honour in recognition of his significant contribution to the Gaelic literary world.

He is the 58th recipient of An Comunn’s Bardic award, which was first awarded almost 100 years ago in 1923.

He takes over from outgoing Rody Gorman.

Mr Mackay said: “It’s a great honour to be named the Bard of the Comunn Gàidhealach, especially as next year – 2023 – will mark one hundred years since the first poet, James Thomson from Lewis, was named in this role.

“It is always fantastic to be recognised for your work, especially by Gaelic speakers and by An Comunn Gaidhealach.

“An Comunnn Gaidhealach is such an important organisation for Gaelic and Highland history. My great grand uncle came second in the poetry competition in 1909 so this is revenge.

“I am an awful singer so I never got to compete in the Mod as a child so it is great to sneak in through the back door.”

Born and raised on the Isle of Lewis, he has gone onto have an extensive career.

A former broadcast journalist for the BBC, he has also previously worked at the Seamus Heaney Centre for Poetry, Trinity College Dublin and University College Dublin, and at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, where he was writer in residence.

He currently resides in Edinburgh, and is a senior lecturer in literature at St Andrews University.

He has published two books of poetry, which have collectively been shortlisted for the Saltire Scottish Poetry Book of the Year, Gaelic Book of the Year, and the Ruaraidh MacThòmais Prize, and longlisted for the Highland Book Prize.

Mr Mackay said no matter where he resides, he strives to endorse Gaelic as much as possible.

He added: “Gaelic was my first language growing up so I was immersed in Gaelic from the youngest age. Although I have lived all over the place – Glasgow, Barcelona, Dublin and back in Edinburgh – I have always tried to speak Gaelic as much as I can.

“Being able to write in the language and explore the full complexities of modern life in Gaelic is fun.”

Gaelic learner of the year

Meanwhile, Sheena Amos, originally from the Black Isle, was awarded the Gaelic Learner of the Year award.

She resides in Portree on Skye and works as a music teacher at Portree High School.

She credits her colleagues with helping her to make progress with her Gaelic.

She took her Higher Gaelic exam during lockdown and after a year studying at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, she is back in Portree teaching music through the medium of Gaelic.

She said: “I feel honoured to be awarded this prize considering how many people are learning Gaelic at the moment.

“I’m really proud and pleased to be awarded this because I know a lot of people are learning Gaelic just now; across Scotland, Europe and the world.

“I know there is a lot of people out there that are working really hard on their Gaelic and put a lot of effort into it so it feels really special that somebody thinks that I have done a good job.

“The other students in my class at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig all worked so diligently and enthusiastically, and our lecturers were very encouraging.”

The 34-year-old says her desire to learn Gaelic was inspired by her move to Skye and hearing fellow staff members speak the language.

She added: “I have always been involved in traditional music so I have been around Gaelic all my life really. My grandfather (William S MacDonald) was a Gaelic speaker and a singer so its in my family.

“I moved to Skye six years ago to start working as a music teacher and in the high school there, there are a lot of teachers that teach in the medium of Gaelic and speak Gaelic in the staff room. A lot of it was to do with hearing people tell stories in the staff room and then having the punchline in Gaelic.”

She said: “The language is very closely related to the culture and especially when it comes to music, it is really important that me and the young pupils in my class understand deeply about what they are learning and that their culture is reflected in the music that they get in my classroom.”