Medics hold nearly 2,000 video consultations as part of NHS Highland’s Near Me scheme

A video consultation service in the Highlands is growing in popularity – with nearly 2,000 calls made last month.

NHS Highland’s Near Me scheme enables patients to attend appointments and speak directly to their medical team from their home.

In September, more than 1,900 individual consultations took place – saving patients time on travelling and money.

The health board say it saves patients an average of 100 miles travelled.

Near Me is used for patients across the Highlands and Argyll and Bute, and can be used for hospital and GP appointments, outpatient appointments and support with mental health and dietetics.

This can help relieve some of the burden on hospitals who are under constant pressure to reduce wait times for patients.

190,000 miles saved through virtual consultations.

Patient feedback shows that 82.4% of patients said they appreciated not having to travel to their appointments, and 78.1% said it saved them time.

Andrina Robb, Near Me support manager, said: “Near Me has so many benefits to patients, but most importantly it gives them options on accessing healthcare in a way that is easy and comfortable for them.

“Many people are unable to travel far distances to their hospital appointments due to work schedules, caring responsibilities or mobility issues.

“Near Me saves patients from having to take time off work, organise childcare, or arrange transport.

“The system is also safe and secure, and very straightforward to use. There is no app to download or registration required.

“All you need is a device for making video calls, like a smartphone, tablet, or laptop, and an internet connection.”

Near Me rooms are also available in some GP Surgeries and other locations where patients can have friends and family there for support.

To find out more information about the Near Me service, click here.