Highlands named as one of the best 2023 destinations by National Geographic

The Highlands is a top destination for 2023 for visitors interested in nature, National Geographic has revealed.

The region has landed a space on National Geographic’s Best of the World list, which outlines the best places to travel for specific interests like culture, nature, family, adventure and community.

As one of only two UK places on the list, the Highlands has been named the best destination for people interested in nature.

It beat the likes of Botswana, the Azores and Big Bend National Park in Texas to the top spot.

Other top places include Trinidad and Tobago for family, New Zealand for adventure and Appian Way in Italy for culture.

National Geographic were impressed with efforts across the Highlands to restore its natural landscape through rewilding projects.

It references areas such as Alladale Wilderness Reserve, a 23,000-acre estate in the Central Highlands.

Over the last 15 years, owner Paul Lister has been safeguarding the land, planting more than one million trees, restoring scarred peatlands and bringing back the red squirrel.

Conservation efforts to reintroduce native species of plants and wildlife including the Caledonian pine tree, Scottish wildcat and pine hoverfly.

Another project is the Affric Highlands Project, launched in 2021 in collaboration with over 20 landowners and Trees for Life to help replant lost forests.

‘Focus on restoring the balance of nature.’

Highland Council leader Raymond Bremner said: “To have the Highlands shortlisted as one of only two UK destinations in such a prestigious list of nominees is a testament to the stunning unspoilt nature of the place we are lucky enough to call home.”

Tourism minister Ivan McKee said: “This is excellent news, Scotland continues to go from strength to strength in developing sustainable tourism and to be recognised alongside Botswana and the Azores reinforces that tourism and environmental protection can be developed alongside each other through strategic planning and appropriate interventions.

“Our scenery is one of the largest draws for our international visitors and it’s important that we preserve it for generations to come.

Mr Bremner added: “Our natural assets bring thousands of visitors to the region every year. Like the rest of the world, however, we are not immune to the effects of climate change.

“As a region, it is vital that we work together in the development of a more sustainable tourism infrastructure.

“Areas like the Alladale Wilderness Reserve are proof of what can be achieved when you focus on restoring the balance of nature.”