A lorry and car collided at the Tore roundabout north of Inverness today.

The A9 Inverness to Wick road was partially blocked following the incident, which was reported to emergency services at noon.

Nobody was hurt.

However, both vehicles needed to be recovered and the road was restricted until the scene was clear.

Police say they left the scene at 2.40pm.