Highland Council agrees partnership forum to unlock benefits of renewable energy

Highland Council hopes to work with the renewables industry to secure affordable energy and meet climate change goals.

Councillors today discussed the best way to ensure that Highland communities derive maximum benefit from the wind farms on their doorsteps.

Councillor Angus MacDonald brought a motion calling for a review of the council’s policy for onshore wind development.

It also asked the Scottish Government to legislate to allocate 5% of revenue per megawatt to their host communities.

Mr MacDonald said: “The rural Highlands has a high level of fuel poverty, an elderly population, children who plan to move away when they can, poor quality and lack of affordable housing, and a poor transport infrastructure.

“The fact is that the price of electricity has risen three-fold and there are some institutions that are making an untold fortune, with none of that windfall actually trickling down to those who have the downside of living near windfarms.

“What a difference it would make to our communities if they had their own equivalent of the Norwegian petroleum fund.”

‘How bold can we be?’

However, climate change chairman Karl Rosie suggested the motion was too narrow.

“I don’t disagree with the challenge, but it’s how we get there,” he said. He added that he wants Highland communities “to be at the forefront of untapping the opportunity.”

Mr Rosie went on to emphasise the value of partnership working over legislation.

“We have the opportunity for a meaningful partnership with external stakeholders,” he said. “How bold and ambitious can we be?”

Mr Rosie proposed a collaborative regional partnership between public and industry partners. This would work towards achieving a road map to net zero emissions and affordable energy solutions across the Highlands.

Mr MacDonald accepted the revised plan. Speaking after the meeting he said:

“I am delighted that my motion was accepted by the Highland Council. There is no doubt that improving the terms of community benefits on wind farms and other renewable assets could be a massive benefit to the Highlands.

“I made the pragmatic decision to accept the addition put forward by councillor Karl Rosie and will work with the administration to see how we can progress the basis of my motion, which is to link community benefits with the underlying price of electricity.”

