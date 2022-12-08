Highland Council agrees partnership forum to unlock benefits of renewable energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland Council agrees partnership forum to unlock benefits of renewable energy

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
December 8, 2022, 6:48 pm
Highland Council wants to work with industry partners to secure net zero and affordable energy for communities. Image: Paul Reid/SSE
Highland Council wants to work with industry partners to secure net zero and affordable energy for communities. Image: Paul Reid/SSE

Highland Council hopes to work with the renewables industry to secure affordable energy and meet climate change goals.

Councillors today discussed the best way to ensure that Highland communities derive maximum benefit from the wind farms on their doorsteps.

Councillor Angus MacDonald brought a motion calling for a review of the council’s policy for onshore wind development.

It also asked the Scottish Government to legislate to allocate 5% of revenue per megawatt to their host communities.

Councillor Angus MacDonald called on action to deliver affordable energy to Highland communities.

Mr MacDonald said: “The rural Highlands has a high level of fuel poverty, an elderly population, children who plan to move away when they can, poor quality and lack of affordable housing, and a poor transport infrastructure.

“The fact is that the price of electricity has risen three-fold and there are some institutions that are making an untold fortune, with none of that windfall actually trickling down to those who have the downside of living near windfarms.

“What a difference it would make to our communities if they had their own equivalent of the Norwegian petroleum fund.”

‘How bold can we be?’

However, climate change chairman Karl Rosie suggested the motion was too narrow.

“I don’t disagree with the challenge, but it’s how we get there,” he said. He added that he wants Highland communities “to be at the forefront of untapping the opportunity.”

Mr Rosie went on to emphasise the value of partnership working over legislation.

“We have the opportunity for a meaningful partnership with external stakeholders,” he said. “How bold and ambitious can we be?”

Karl Rosie, pictured at a recent Highland Council mock COP27 event. Image: Ewen Weatherspoon/Highland Council

Mr Rosie proposed a collaborative regional partnership between public and industry partners. This would work towards achieving a road map to net zero emissions and affordable energy solutions across the Highlands.

Mr MacDonald accepted the revised plan. Speaking after the meeting he said:

“I am delighted that my motion was accepted by the Highland Council. There is no doubt that improving the terms of community benefits on wind farms and other renewable assets could be a massive benefit to the Highlands.

“I made the pragmatic decision to accept the addition put forward by councillor Karl Rosie and will work with the administration to see how we can progress the basis of my motion, which is to link community benefits with the underlying price of electricity.”

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated new Facebook page HERE

 

