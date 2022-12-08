Lochardil Primary School pupils get shout out from Jason Donovan for their artistic talents

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pupils at Lochardil Primary School in Inverness have created a poster based on their vision for the future of the Highlands, which has caught the attention of pop star Jason Donovan.

The artwork entitled Our People, Heartbeat of the Highlands is part of Highland Council’s Our Future Highland programme.

Pupils were asked to envision what life would be like in the Highlands in 2027 and to share their hopes and ideas for the future.

The poster was inspired by pop star Jason Donovan, who shared it via his Instagram page and it has now been shown to council members by pupils.

At the centre of the poster is a drawing of a world map with the Highlands enlarged alongside a huge love heart created by the youngest pupils.

To capture everyone’s ideas, every school class held a discussion and uploaded all their messages online.

‘Our staff and pupils loved the challenge’

It was then the task of the school’s UNIKids to transfer all of the comments by hand onto the paper.

Chairman of the council’s education committee John Finlayson said: “Children and young people are our biggest asset and play a vital role in change going forward.

“We wanted to make sure that the next generation had an opportunity to express their values, views, and ideas for what they thought could be the future of Highland.

“Today when speaking to pupils from Lochardil, I was very impressed by their vision and strong opinions regarding what they feel is needed in Highland in the future.

Head teacher at Lochardil Primary School, Audrey Kellacher added: “Our staff and pupils loved the challenge and it certainly created important conversations about Our Highland.

“Our pupils were delighted to visit the Highland Council headquarters today. The printed poster looks very impressive and is an excellent testament to how switched on and engaged our pupils are throughout the whole school.”