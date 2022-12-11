Man, 59, airlifted to hospital after falling onboard trawler off Lewis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 59-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital after falling onboard a fishing vessel at sea.

The Polish national was working on a trawler off the Butt of Lewis when he fell earlier this week.

As his condition began to deteriorate, fellow crew members raised the alarm with the Coastguard at around 11.52am, requesting urgent assistance.

The Coastguard helicopter from Stornoway was dispatched to the vessel this morning, currently located 90 nautical miles north of Lewis.

The sick crewman was airlifted onto the helicopter before being flown to the Western Isles Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

The rescue operation lasted around four hours. The Coastguard team is now returning to base.