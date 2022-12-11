Two Aberdeenshire schoolgirls donate over 400 items to local foodbank in ‘reverse advent calendar’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Every morning in December, millions of children around the world eagerly look forward to ripping open that day’s advent calendar door and eating the treat behind it.

But this year, two Aberdeenshire schoolchildren decided to miss out.

Instead of eating a treat, they would put aside a piece of food in a collection basket for their local foodbank.

Primary 7 student Elle Baxter and P3 pupil Freya McCormack, both of Crombie Primary School in Westhill, decided to do the project to help struggling families over Christmas.

This “reverse advent calendar” project worked by them collecting food donations from friends and family to help build their collection hamper.

Reindeer food sales adds to total

The girls also held a fundraiser where they made up 100 tubes of reindeer food and sold them, making £200.

This money bought a range of goods, allowing the girls to donate over 400 items of food, drinks and toiletries.

They also collected and donated 80 small gifts for children, just in case Santa didn’t make it to them this Christmas.

Elle and Freya were “delighted and thankful” to everyone that helped them make an impact on so many families in the community.

After collecting the mass of goodies, they donated it to the Westhill Community Church food bank.

