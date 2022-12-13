WATCH: Highland Wildlife Park’s polar bear cub tucks into an ice cake for 1st birthday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A polar bear mother and son are tucking into an ice cake at Highland Wildlife Park as their birthdays are only a day apart.

Today marks the first birthday of Brodie, the polar bear cub who lives at the Kincraig attraction near Aviemore.

To celebrate, keepers have made an ice cake containing his favourite treats including hot dogs, cod liver oil, carrots, apples and peanut butter frosting.

Brodie was spotted sharing the ice cake with his mum Victoria, who had her 26th birthday yesterday.

‘One of the park’s biggest personalities’

Vickie Larkin, carnivore team leader at Highland Wildlife Park said, “We are all delighted to wish Brodie a happy first birthday. He has settled in so well and is one of the park’s biggest personalities.

“Brodie is an amazing ambassador for his cousins in the wild. Seeing polar bears like Brodie up close is a great way to connect with nature and raise awareness of the threats the species face in the wild.”

Keepers has watched Brodie progress since he was born this time last year, after he was seen taking his first steps in March this year.

Visitors can come and see Brodie during the winter at Highland Wildlife Park which is open from 10am to 4pm.

Last entry for the wildlife park is at 3pm and viewing closes at Brodie and Victoria’s enclosure at 3.30pm.