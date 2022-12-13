Social Bite launches £5 meal voucher to give Aberdeen’s homeless a warm and safe space this Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Social Bite launches £5 meal voucher to give Aberdeen’s homeless a warm and safe space this Christmas

By Chris Cromar
December 13, 2022, 1:33 pm Updated: December 13, 2022, 2:29 pm
Social Bite helps homeless people across Scotland. Image: itison.
Social Bite helps homeless people across Scotland. Image: itison.

A fundraiser has been launched asking people to donate £5 to charity Social Bite to help give homeless Aberdonians a meal and warm place to go this Christmas.

The campaign has been launched by Itison for the eighth year in a row and the charity will open its doors in the Granite City to the homeless on both Christmas Day and Christmas Eve.

Its Aberdeen cafe, which is located on Union Street, will be open between 11am and 4pm on these days, where it will serve Christmas dinners with all of the trimmings, while offering food and company to homeless people.

Social Bite in Aberdeen
Social Bite is located on Union Street in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

Donations will go towards buying over 100,000 meals and gifts for homeless people across Scotland this Christmas.

Running since 2014, the appeal has raised £3m and 700,000 donations to those who need it most.

Last year, over 100,000 donations were made, with 63% coming from new contributors across the country.

‘Fundraiser exceeds expectations every year’

Co-founder of Social Bite, Josh Littlejohn said: “Back in 2014 we started working with itison on our annual fundraiser, with a target of 800 Christmas dinners. We ended up receiving over 32,000 donations meaning we could feed homeless people coming to our cafes for the whole year.

“Our annual Itison fundraiser continues to exceed our expectations every year and has dramatically shaped the work we can do at Social Bite.

“We couldn’t do it without you and would love you to join us in sharing kindness this Christmas, please share it with all your friends and help the people who need it the very most this year.”

Itison chief executive Oli Norman added: “This year has been exceptionally tough and the most vulnerable in our society have been hit the hardest.

“More people than ever before are struggling and Christmas for homeless people and families is an especially challenging time.

“Every year we are blown away by the generosity of our members, and this year, at a time when support is needed more than ever, our hope is to raise enough through our Social Bite campaign to feed homeless people for the entire year.”

Last month, TV stars Martin Kemp and Emma and Matt Willis helped Social Bite launch its Festival of Kindness in Aberdeen.

The Press and Journal, Evening Express, Original 106 and Energy Voice are joining forces to shine a light on the tireless work that groups, charities and volunteers are doing to keep the most vulnerable fed.

Once again we’re working closely with charity Cfine, which supports communities across Grampian and the Highlands and Islands.

Get involved with The Big Christmas Food Appeal

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
Social Bite helps homeless people across Scotland. Image: itison.
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
Social Bite helps homeless people across Scotland. Image: itison.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…
Social Bite helps homeless people across Scotland. Image: itison.
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
Social Bite helps homeless people across Scotland. Image: itison.
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
Social Bite helps homeless people across Scotland. Image: itison.
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Social Bite helps homeless people across Scotland. Image: itison.
PTSD sufferer camps in garden after 400-litres of water bursts through council house ceiling
Plans for the Glenbervie Estate and the KIldrummy Estate feature in our latest round-up
Macphie boss splitting Glenbervie manse as living costs soar, while mega-rich new American owners…

Most Read

1
Social Bite helps homeless people across Scotland. Image: itison.
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Social Bite helps homeless people across Scotland. Image: itison.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Social Bite helps homeless people across Scotland. Image: itison.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
Social Bite helps homeless people across Scotland. Image: itison.
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Social Bite helps homeless people across Scotland. Image: itison.
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Social Bite helps homeless people across Scotland. Image: itison.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Social Bite helps homeless people across Scotland. Image: itison.
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
Social Bite helps homeless people across Scotland. Image: itison.
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Social Bite helps homeless people across Scotland. Image: itison.
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Social Bite helps homeless people across Scotland. Image: itison.
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Social Bite helps homeless people across Scotland. Image: itison.
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Social Bite helps homeless people across Scotland. Image: itison.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Social Bite helps homeless people across Scotland. Image: itison.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Social Bite helps homeless people across Scotland. Image: itison.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Social Bite helps homeless people across Scotland. Image: itison.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Social Bite helps homeless people across Scotland. Image: itison.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Social Bite helps homeless people across Scotland. Image: itison.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Social Bite helps homeless people across Scotland. Image: itison.
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented