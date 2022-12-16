NHS Orkney exploring local solutions for out-of-hours cover on outer isles as use of NHS 24 causes ‘fear and concern’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

NHS Orkney is looking at how it could use local resources to cover out-of-hours calls after a backlash against using NHS 24 in some outer islands.

The issue was addressed during a meeting of the isles health board this morning

The chief officer of health and care, Stephen Brown, took responsibility for underestimating the fear and concern that had come as a result of islanders being asked to use the NHS 24 telephone service when on-island cover could not be arranged.

Mr Brown said the situation has arisen as some long-term vacancies have been difficult to fill for over a year now.

He said this has “regularly and unfortunately” resulted in some island communities being told to they had no nurse practitioner on the island and locum cover couldn’t be found.

This meant periods where these communities have been asked to use NHS 24 until another practitioner arrived on the island. This could be days at a time.

Only after another practitioner arrived could they could go back to using the switchboard at Kirkwall’s Balfour Hospital.

Mr Brown said this has been happening with “increasing regularity.”

He said: “It’s confusing for the islanders and there are significant challenges for NHS 24 in it.”

He said the situation may have worked as, with consistent use of NHS 24, the quality of the phone line’s responses would have improved.

This may have helped the health services on the outer isles become more resilient over the winter months, he said.

However, Mr Brown added: “Where I went wrong – and I take full responsibility for it – is I underestimated the fear and the concern of many of the communities across those ferry-linked islands.

“I also underestimated the response from some of our clinicians”

NHS Orkney clinicians support finding local solutions to out-of-hours care problem

Three meetings have been held with community councils on the island with another to follow in the new year.

Mr Brown also said clinicians have been approached, so they can voice their “fears and concerns.”

The vast majority, Mr Brown said, preferred the ability to phone The Balfour and for a clinician to be paged.

This would mean foregoing the use of NHS 24 altogether.

This has led to NHS Orkney appointing a GP and nurse practitioner to look at an option where a clinician could be paged, even if it’s not one on the same island as the patient.

However, Mr Brown said NHS 24 is not being ruled out as “a viable option”.

He noted that the situation has drawn media attention. NHS Orkney are preparing to receive a petition from one of the isle’s community councils against the use of NHS 24.

Mr Brown also noted the “disrespect” that has been shown to those at NHS 24.

He said: “Whether we use them or not there’s no doubt NHS 24 has a degree of expertise.

“Their staff come to work to do a good job for their patients. That’s whether they’re ten or 200 miles away, in the same way our staff do.”