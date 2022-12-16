NHS Orkney exploring local solutions for out-of-hours cover on outer isles as use of NHS 24 causes ‘fear and concern’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

NHS Orkney exploring local solutions for out-of-hours cover on outer isles as use of NHS 24 causes ‘fear and concern’

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
December 16, 2022, 11:45 am
NHS Orkney
Balfour Hospital on Orkney.

NHS Orkney is looking at how it could use local resources to cover out-of-hours calls after a backlash against using NHS 24 in some outer islands.

The issue was addressed during a meeting of the isles health board this morning

The chief officer of health and care, Stephen Brown, took responsibility for underestimating the fear and concern that had come as a result of islanders being asked to use the NHS 24 telephone service when on-island cover could not be arranged.

Mr Brown said the situation has arisen as some long-term vacancies have been difficult to fill for over a year now.

He said this has “regularly and unfortunately” resulted in some island communities being told to they had no nurse practitioner on the island and locum cover couldn’t be found.

Health and care chief did not predict fear and concern caused by use of NHS 24

This meant periods where these communities have been asked to use NHS 24 until another practitioner arrived on the island. This could be days at a time.

Only after another practitioner arrived could they could go back to using the switchboard at Kirkwall’s Balfour Hospital.

Mr Brown said this has been happening with “increasing regularity.”

He said: “It’s confusing for the islanders and there are significant challenges for NHS 24 in it.”

He said the situation may have worked as, with consistent use of NHS 24, the quality of the phone line’s responses would have improved.

This may have helped the health services on the outer isles become more resilient over the winter months, he said.

However, Mr Brown added: “Where I went wrong – and I take full responsibility for it – is I underestimated the fear and the concern of many of the communities across those ferry-linked islands.

“I also underestimated the response from some of our clinicians”

NHS Orkney clinicians support finding local solutions to out-of-hours care problem

Three meetings have been held with community councils on the island with another to follow in the new year.

Mr Brown also said clinicians have been approached, so they can voice their “fears and concerns.”

The vast majority, Mr Brown said, preferred the ability to phone The Balfour and for a clinician to be paged.

This would mean foregoing the use of NHS 24 altogether.

This has led to NHS Orkney appointing a GP and nurse practitioner to look at an option where a clinician could be paged, even if it’s not one on the same island as the patient.

However, Mr Brown said NHS 24 is not being ruled out as “a viable option”.

He noted that the situation has drawn media attention. NHS Orkney are preparing to receive a petition from one of the isle’s community councils against the use of NHS 24.

Mr Brown also noted the “disrespect” that has been shown to those at NHS 24.

He said: “Whether we use them or not there’s no doubt NHS 24 has a degree of expertise.

“Their staff come to work to do a good job for their patients. That’s whether they’re ten or 200 miles away, in the same way our staff do.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Five years after man was injured by falling glass panel, customers at Inverness retail…
Utopia Cafe was saved from closure thanks to an appeal on social media. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
#blessing or #curse: Is Instagram helping or hindering businesses in the Highlands?
To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Heavy rain is forecast over parts of the Highlands from Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year's Day crash on A9
Jack Spowart takes inspiration for the surrounding landscapes in the stunning Highlands. Image: Jack Spowart.
Inverness illustrator lands biggest job yet after chance meeting at Banff Mountain Film Festival
Post Thumbnail
Aberdeenshire and Islands record highest number of house fires in homes without smoke alarms

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well

Editor's Picks

Most Commented