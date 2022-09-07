Islands GP warns residents will suffer in cost-of-living crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Orkney GP has warned people’s health will suffer this winter unless “urgent” action is taken to tackle the cost of living crisis.

The doctor said people turning off their heating to save money will have a “detrimental” impact on people’s physical health, and the stress of rising energy bills will also affect people’s mental health.

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur raised the GP’s comments in the Scottish Parliament, and said new Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng need to take action to safeguard people’s health.

‘This will increase NHS workload’

Speaking in Holyrood, Mr McArthur said: “I have been contacted by a local GP in Orkney confirming that the rising heating costs will have significant implications for the health of his patients.

“He explains the stress caused by financial hardship will adversely affect their mental health, and folk turning down their heating will have a negative physical impact.

“This will create more ill health and will increase the NHS’s workload.”

Mr McArthur then made a plea to the new prime minister and chancellor, who were both appointed on Tuesday, to take action to stop islanders falling into ill health.

Yousaf: UK Government action needed

Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said only the UK Government can make a “meaningful” difference to rising energy bills.

Mr Yousaf added: “Liam McArthur is right, this is a public health crisis.

“People are choosing between heating and eating and either choice is going to have a detrimental impact on health.

“Hospitals, primary care and social care services will feel the pinch because of rising costs, inflation and energy bills.

“The first minister said in her programme for government that support is being provided to the public, particularly to those hardest hit.

“But meaningful action remains in the hands of the UK Government.”

He added: “I would urge the new prime minister and the new chancellor to come forward with meaningful measures to make a significant difference to rising energy prices.

“Only they have the powers to freeze or cap energy price rises.”

The UK Government has been approached for comment.