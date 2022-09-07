Islands GP warns residents will suffer in cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Islands GP warns residents will suffer in cost-of-living crisis

By Rachel Amery
September 7, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 7, 2022, 5:35 pm
Islanders are being warned the cost of living crisis will impact their health
Islanders are being warned the cost of living crisis will impact their health

An Orkney GP has warned people’s health will suffer this winter unless “urgent” action is taken to tackle the cost of living crisis.

The doctor said people turning off their heating to save money will have a “detrimental” impact on people’s physical health, and the stress of rising energy bills will also affect people’s mental health.

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur raised the GP’s comments in the Scottish Parliament, and said new Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng need to take action to safeguard people’s health.

‘This will increase NHS workload’

Speaking in Holyrood, Mr McArthur said: “I have been contacted by a local GP in Orkney confirming that the rising heating costs will have significant implications for the health of his patients.

“He explains the stress caused by financial hardship will adversely affect their mental health, and folk turning down their heating will have a negative physical impact.

“This will create more ill health and will increase the NHS’s workload.”

Mr McArthur then made a plea to the new prime minister and chancellor, who were both appointed on Tuesday, to take action to stop islanders falling into ill health.

Yousaf: UK Government action needed

Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said only the UK Government can make a “meaningful” difference to rising energy bills.

Mr Yousaf added: “Liam McArthur is right, this is a public health crisis.

“People are choosing between heating and eating and either choice is going to have a detrimental impact on health.

“Hospitals, primary care and social care services will feel the pinch because of rising costs, inflation and energy bills.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf

“The first minister said in her programme for government that support is being provided to the public, particularly to those hardest hit.

“But meaningful action remains in the hands of the UK Government.”

He added: “I would urge the new prime minister and the new chancellor to come forward with meaningful measures to make a significant difference to rising energy prices.

“Only they have the powers to freeze or cap energy price rises.”

The UK Government has been approached for comment.

North-east professor warns cost of living crisis leaving people ‘surviving for days on biscuits’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Islanders are being warned the cost of living crisis will impact their health
3 big demands from the north-east to Liz Truss as she settles in to…
Islanders are being warned the cost of living crisis will impact their health
Peterhead and Fraserburgh rail campaign in line for major funding boost
Islanders are being warned the cost of living crisis will impact their health
Ian Blackford blasts 'Truss tax' energy plans at first Prime Minister's Questions encounter
Islanders are being warned the cost of living crisis will impact their health
Decision on £200m north-east rail improvement scheme delayed - 14 years after pledge
0
Islanders are being warned the cost of living crisis will impact their health
7 ways Nicola Sturgeon promises to tackle cost of living as rent freeze announced
Islanders are being warned the cost of living crisis will impact their health
Liz Truss and Boris Johnson take separate private flights to see the Queen at…
Islanders are being warned the cost of living crisis will impact their health
Liz Truss is the new prime minister - here's what people across the north…
0
Freeports: Politicians from both parties of government press case for double north victory
Islanders are being warned the cost of living crisis will impact their health
Liz Truss wins Tory leadership contest to become prime minister
Islanders are being warned the cost of living crisis will impact their health
Nicola Sturgeon warns of Liz Truss 'disaster' as UK ministers eye independence roadblock

More from Press and Journal

Islanders are being warned the cost of living crisis will impact their health
REVIEW: Rich Hall brings a north-east style hoedown to the Tivoli Theatre
0
Islanders are being warned the cost of living crisis will impact their health
Jail for dealer caught with £10,000 of Class A drugs in BMW
Orkney tenants
Tenant satisfaction declines in Orkney as goodwill seen during pandemic fades
0
Islanders are being warned the cost of living crisis will impact their health
No 'magic bullet' to solve transport issues for patients in Burghead and Hopeman facing…
0
Co-owner Karen Twist outside Kinlochewe Hotel.
Highland hotel under new family ownership after £450,000-plus sale
0
Islanders are being warned the cost of living crisis will impact their health
International Literacy Day: Why this expert wants to put Biff, Chip and Kipper books…
0