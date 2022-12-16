Temperatures to plummet back to -14C as forecasters warn of ‘widespread severe frost’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Communities across the north and north-east should brace themselves for another baltic weekend.

The cold snap shows no sign of letting up this weekend, with a yellow warning in place across Scotland from 7am-9pm on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to drop to -14C in Braemar and -10 in Inverness – not quite as cold as at the start of the week, when -20C was recorded in Carrbridge.

Heavy snow and icy conditions have caused havoc all week, particularly in Shetland where more than 1,000 homes are still without power after the lines were damaged on Monday.

Schools have been closed, bin collections cancelled and motorists have been facing tricky driving conditions – prompting calls to “plan ahead”.

Stornoway’s Santa Run, due to take place tomorrow, has been postponed until 10.30am on Christmas Eve.

Weekend forecast

Tomorrow, it will be a cold but bright day in Moray and Aberdeenshire but as the day progresses the Met Office has warned of “widespread and severe frost”.

The Highlands will have some short bursts of early morning light snow on Sunday, with a mix of rain, sleet and snow into the afternoon.

Snow will mostly fall over higher ground and away from the coastlines turning to rain as temperatures rise into Sunday evening.

Coldest temperatures over the weekend:

Braemar -14C

Aberdeen -8C

Aviemore -14C

Inverness -10C

Elgin -10C

Fraserburgh -7C

Aboyne -11C

Stonehaven -8C

Wick -4C

Lerwick -2C

Meanwhile, the first avalanche of the winter has been recorded in the southern Cairngorms at 2,952ft.

The Cairngorms is blanketed by a deep layer of snow and with poor visibility the Scottish Avalanche Information Service believes there is a considerable risk of further avalanches across the area.

Scottish Avalanche Information Service (SAIS) is now officially back for the winter season.

Be prepared

Bear Scotland and Aberdeen City Council have deployed their teams of gritters to help combat snowfall on roads their respective road networks.

The snow makes it extremely difficult for vehicles to gain traction on roads and can be extremely hazardous on rural roads such as the A82 Rest and Be Thankful.

With temperatures dropping again overnight, it is likely compact snow and black ice will make driving tomorrow tricky.

Our 7 additional vehicles are:

➡️ Snowploughs continuously at the Rest and Be Thankful, Glencoe, Drumochter and Glenshiel.

7 additional vehicles are:
➡️ Snowploughs continuously at the Rest and Be Thankful, Glencoe, Drumochter and Glenshiel.
➡️Vehicles with straps to help cars and lorries that are stuck going between A83, A82 and A85.

The Cairn O’Mount snow gates at the Bridge of Dye on the B974 heading towards Fettercairn are closed, as well as the Cock Bridge snow gates on the A939 at Corgarff, facing towards the Lecht Ski Centre.

Douglas Cairns, Traffic Scotland operator manager, stressed the importance of planning ahead and driving to road conditions.

He said: “We are urging travellers to plan ahead and check before they leave, and also to ensure their vehicles are winter ready.

“Planning ahead has never been more important. Here, our winter treatment plans are already well underway across the trunk road network, salt barns are well stocked and a record 240 gritters are ready for deployment from over 40 depots across Scotland.

“We expect the transport network to be busier in the run-up to the Christmas weekend as people look to spend time with friends and family, so it’s important that travellers continue to play their part.”

Tips for driving in SNOW ⚠ Snow affecting lots of major trunk roads this morning, Remember: 🚙If skidding, don't take your hands off the wheel or brake, steer into skid

🔆Use dipped headlights/fog lights to be more visible

❗Gentle manoeuvres

🛑Increase stopping distances

Look after neighbours

NHS Grampian has warned that snow and ice can lead to more trips, slips and falls and so A&E areas may be more crowded than usual and ask those more vulnerable to stay home.

Meanwhile, the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership is urging people to check in on vulnerable friends, family and neighbours.

Home care teams and community nurses are still making visits, but due to the difficult road conditions and disruption they may not get to people for their usual time.