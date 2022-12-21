Highland Council seeks renewable energy supplier for new electric ferries on Corran Narrows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland Council seeks renewable energy supplier for new electric ferries on Corran Narrows

By Ross Hempseed
December 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 21, 2022, 7:14 am
Highland Council are currently looking for a renewable energy supplier for the two new electric ferries that will replace the aging Corran Ferry. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Highland Council are currently looking for a renewable energy supplier for the two new electric ferries that will replace the aging Corran Ferry. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

Highland Council is seeking an onshore renewable power supplier in preparation for new electric ferries at Corran Narrows.

Council bosses want a company that can generate 100% renewable energy from the Ardgour side of the crossing using direct wire.

Information published by Public Contracts Scotland shows the local authority is looking for “innovative approaches” to deliver power to the new ferries while docked.

Organisations who submit bids should be able to supply power 24 hours a day, so the two new battery-powered ferries can be made available at short notice.

Energy would mainly be used at night when ferry services are much less frequent and are only used as a route for emergency services to cross.

Electric ferries are controversial choice

The crossing at Corran Narrows on Loch Linnhe is controversial, following the council’s decision to approve new ferries and not a bridge.

MV Corran, which currently serves the route, is 22 years old and makes the five-minute journey every 30 minutes. It is the busiest ferry crossing in Scotland.

The issuing of the contract for an energy supplier shows the council is moving ahead with plans for new ferries rather than a bridge, or other fixed link, preferred by locals.

On November 10, councillors approved the business case for two new electric ferries that would replace the diesel-fueled MV Corran.

The current Corran Ferry is 22 years old and operates the busiest ferry route in Scotland. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

However, locals have campaigned for a bridge or tunnel for decades, which could make it far easier to cross the Ardnamurchan peninsula and boost the local economy.

The council ordered a feasibility study to assess the economic benefits of a fixed link, looking at four bridges and one tunnel option.

Cost of new ferries and bridge examined

Costings on the five options were either similar to or more expensive than plans for two new ferries.

For example, the tunnel option had an estimated cost of between £40 million and £65 million, while the lowest-costing bridge was £35 million to £45 million.

Some councillors have argued the ferries are a more immediate solution to the Corran Ferry issue, as the council aims to reduce their overall carbon output.

Lochaber councillor Kate Willis spoke when the council approved the ferries in November.

She said: “The current ferries are at and well beyond their lifespans and urgently need replacing.

“The timescale for delivery for a potential fixed link is 20 years plus, so the ferry replacement and shoreside infrastructure work is essential to prevent service failure until a longer-term fixed link can potentially be delivered.”

Highland Council has asked companies to address issues that could arise during the project’s implementation.

The Highland Council-operated ferry which runs across Loch Linnhe at the Corran Narrows between Nether Lochaber and Ardgour. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

These include if both ferries could be charged simultaneously or what would happen to any excess energy that wasn’t required.

The council details in the contract they are looking for a “consistent supply of renewable electricity that can be provided to meet the day-to-day operational running of the service”.

The scheme to deliver the two new ferries and the additional onshore infrastructure to accommodate the larger vessels is estimated to cost around £70 million and be operational by as early as 2026.

Why Corran Ferry regulars think a bridge would be better than two new electric boats

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Five years after man was injured by falling glass panel, customers at Inverness retail…
Utopia Cafe was saved from closure thanks to an appeal on social media. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
#blessing or #curse: Is Instagram helping or hindering businesses in the Highlands?
To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Heavy rain is forecast over parts of the Highlands from Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year's Day crash on A9
Jack Spowart takes inspiration for the surrounding landscapes in the stunning Highlands. Image: Jack Spowart.
Inverness illustrator lands biggest job yet after chance meeting at Banff Mountain Film Festival
Post Thumbnail
Aberdeenshire and Islands record highest number of house fires in homes without smoke alarms

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented