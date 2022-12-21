Parents of Keiran McKandie receive Scotland’s People award for defibrillators campaign

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The parents of a Moray teenager killed in a cycling accident have won an award for their defibrillator campaign.

Keiran McKandie died after his bike collided with a car near Elgin.

The nearest ambulance was nearly 40 miles away and took 30 minutes to reach him. Although police arrived quickly at the scene, they did not have a defibrillator.

Since the tragedy in March 2016, his parents Sandra and Gordon have dedicated themselves to fundraising for defibrillators to ensure better access to the life-saving kit.

Now they have won a BBC Scotland award in recognition of their efforts, being named one of Scotland’s People for 2022.

Mr and Mrs McKandie set up Keiran’s Legacy with the aim funding defibrillators for groups and communities.

Devices funded by the charity, and carrying the name of their son, are now carried in front-line police cars across the north-east and Highlands.

The couple is hoping to establish a mountain bike track in memory of their son’s favourite sport.

Carrying on Keiran’s Legacy

Last night, in a special BBC programme, presenter Jackie Bird surprised the couple at Bike Glenlivet – one of Keiran’s favourite mountain biking spots – by presenting them with the award.

Fighting back tears, Mrs McKandie said: “This has always, and always will be about Keiran. There’s nobody else in the world that we love more than Keiran and it’s just so tragic that Keiran can’t see what he’s done and the influence and what he has done for so many people.

She added: “While we can still breathe and move and while we can, we will continue to try and save people’s lives in Keiran’s name. That is what it is all about.”

To coincide with the presentation, the team at Bike Glenlivet unveiled plans to create Keiran’s line, a mountain bike track dedicated to the teen on the estate.

Construction is expected to start in spring.

Barry Edmondson, from Bike Glenlivet, said: “We are building in the spring and have it finished by March hopefully. We are honoured to be calling it after Keiran and it will be here as a memory to him.”

Scotland’s People 2022

Another winner this year was Inverness hairdresser Alison McRitchie, who has been a tireless supporter of Highland Hospice.

She began supporting the charity following the death of her father in 2010 and her sister Linda just 18 months later, going on to raise more than £100,000.

In 2017, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and has since had another diagnosis.

Despite her diagnosis, she is continuing to work and support the charity.

Her son Brad Habberley said she is an “inspiration” to everyone she meets.

Ms McRitchie was presented with her award at the Highland Hospice by the elated BBC presenter.

She said says life is about “giving something back.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeenshire duo Fay Cunningham and Emma Petrie were nominated for their incredible feat of completing 106 marathons in 106 days.

The duo from Aboyne kickstarted the challenge in February to raise funds for both Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association and Macmillan Cancer Support.

The full programme can be watched now BBC iPlayer.