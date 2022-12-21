Inverness Victorian Market entrance reopens following drainage issue

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Queensgate entrance to the Inverness Victorian Market has reopened to the public.

The doorway was closed by the Highland Council on Tuesday following the discovery of a fault with the drainage system inside the Queensgate Arcade.

Engineers from Scottish water surveyed the fault before carrying out a series of emergency repairs.

Highland Council officials have confirmed the hatch has been resealed, allowing the entrance to reopen.

Further investigations are due to take place this evening to identify the scale of the damage and the work needed to rectify it.

If the situation remains the same, the entrance will reopen as normal on Thursday. A permanent fix is to be organised for January so as to not impact retailers during the festive period.

A council spokeswoman said: “Thanks to the assistance of Scottish Water, we have been able to re-seal the hatch which has allowed the Queensgate entrance to re-open to the general public.

“As planned, a further investigation will be undertaken at 6pm tonight which will determine the actions required to resolve the underlying issue.”

Contractors arrived on site last night following reports of a problem with the market’s drainage.

The repairs were carried out overnight to help minimise disruption to trade and local businesses within the city centre market.

Large mats and buckets have been placed at various points across the arcade to compensate for the excess water.

Other entrances to the Victorian Market are unaffected and businesses are operating as normal.