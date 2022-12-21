Santa at a canter: Staff and students on the run as Jingle Jog returns to Inverness Campus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Santa has been spotted making a last minute dash in Inverness ahead of Christmas, accompanied by some rather speedy elves.

Having left the sleigh at home, a rather rotund Father Christmas was getting in some late exercise at the Inverness Campus ahead of his big day.

The red-suited runner, along with elves and others in festive garb, was taking part in the Jingle Jog around the campus grounds.

First event since 2019

They were joined by staff and students from UHI Inverness and runners from neighbouring organisations on the 2k fun run, organised by staff members Rab Boyd and Suzanne Stewart and the Uniformed Services students.

More than 50 runners took part in the event which was being held for the first time since 2019.

Proceeds from the Jingle Jog and other festive charity events held on campus in the lead up to Christmas will be donated to mental health charity Mikeysline.

Race winner was Adam Giangreco, UHI’s director of health and life science innovation, who came in ahead of second placed Andy Hall of 4C Engineering.

They are both members of Highland Hill Runners.

The third-placed jogger was Connor Stewart, a marketing modern apprentice, who was the first runner from UHI Inverness to cross the finishing line.

Suzanne Stewart, data protection officer at UHI Inverness, said: “It was great to see everyone turn out looking so festive for our first Jingle Jog since Covid-19.

“Thanks to all the joggers for getting behind the event, which is a great way to finish the term.”

Meanwhile, professional cookery students at UHI Inverness are responding to the cost of living crisis by planning 500 meals to feed families in need this winter.

The SVQ professional cookery level 4 class and their lecturer Matthew Urquhart are supporting Gateway’s Food for Families project by cooking 100 meals a week for five weeks in December and January.

It is the sixth year in a row that UHI Inverness has been involved in this project, which started 12 years ago.

More families are in need

Professor Chris O’Neil, principal and chief executive of UHI Inverness, said: “Coming out of a pandemic into a cost of living crisis has had a damaging impact on our local communities and we are aware that more families are in need than ever.

“Supporting the area we serve is an important focus for us at UHI Inverness, and our students are pleased to get behind such a worthwhile cause, which is also an important educational experience for them. This is an example of the kindness and generosity of our students.”

