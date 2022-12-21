Man walked into police station with knife and demanded to be arrested

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man walked into police station with knife and demanded to be arrested

By David Love
December 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
Stephen Gemmell walked into Dingwall Police Station with a knife. Image: Google Streetview
Stephen Gemmell walked into Dingwall Police Station with a knife. Image: Google Streetview

A knifeman who marched into a police station and asked to be arrested has still not given an explanation for his bizarre behaviour.

Stephen Gemmell made the unusual request at Dingwall Police Station on September 13 this year.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told one possible reason for his actions was that he wanted to “dip out of society” and be looked after in prison.

Fiscal depute Robert Weir said that Gemmell, of Peffery Road, Dingwall, showed the knife to staff at the station and then handed it over when asked.

“He said if he was to be released he would find another,” Mr Weir added.

‘It is very difficult to get anything from him’

Gemmell’s defence lawyer, George Mathers, said his client had refused to tender a guilty plea until the last minute.

Mr Mathers told Sheriff Sara Matheson that he explained to Gemmell that he would receive a discount in his sentence if he pled at a  very early stage.

“He has never given me a proper explanation,” Mr Mathers said.

“It is very difficult to get anything from him. The only conclusion I can make is that he is a man who can’t cope and wanted to dip out of society and go to prison where he would be looked after.”

Mr Mathers added that the 37-year-old had a family of nine brothers and sisters but doesn’t speak to any of them following a falling out.

Sheriff Matheson jailed Gemmell for a year, backdated to September 14 when he was remanded in custody.

