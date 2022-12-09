Book fund helps Inverness students during cost of living crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness students struggling with the cost of living crisis are being offered help to buy books they need for their studies.

The UHI Inverness Student Book Fund will allow those experiencing financial hardship to apply to receive free printed books on the required reading list.

The scheme has a ‘pay it forward’ element allowing students to return books to the library when they are finished with them, to benefit other students.

It aims to ensure students are not disadvantaged by being unable to afford print copies of study books.

Lending a hand with study costs

Priority will be given to core texts that will be used throughout a module or unit.

Lindsay Snodgrass, vice principal – student experience and quality, said: “We’re keen to support our students in as many ways as we can with the cost-of-living crisis, and this is our latest initiative to lend a helping hand with study costs.

“Although most of our book stock is available as ebooks online, some books are still only available in print.

“We’re aware that it can be costly for students to buy books for their course, so our new student book fund will help with this.

“The innovative ‘pay it forward’ element not only supports our future students through the gifting idea of asking current students to donate the books when they no longer need them, but also supports our efforts around sustainability.”

The fund is open to all students enrolled at UHI Inverness who are in financial hardship.

Carol Hart, library and learning resource centre manager, said: “The UHI Inverness Student Book Fund is designed to help with the pressure of buying course books.

“We are delighted to be able to offer this kind of assistance from the library service.”

Free breakfasts and lunches

It is the latest initiative launched by UHI Inverness to support students.

The Share the Warmth scheme offers free breakfast and a free soup and roll lunch to all students from Monday to Friday.

Students can also help themselves to donated toiletries and winter coats from a room known as The Cubby.

