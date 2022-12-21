Orkney councillor admits to animal welfare breaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Orkney councillor admits to animal welfare breaches

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
December 21, 2022, 5:15 pm Updated: December 22, 2022, 3:02 pm
Orkney councillor Moar
The case against Orkney councillor James Moar called at Kirkwall Sheriff Court today. Kirkwall, Orkney. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

An Orkney isles councillor has pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching animal welfare laws

James Moar, 67, issued the plea via his solicitor at Kirkwall Sherriff court on Wednesday.

The councillor, farmer, and builder admitted to two breaches of the Animal Health and Welfare Scotland act 2006.

Both of the incidents took place at his home address in Deerness, where Mr Moar has around 50 cattle and a number of sheep.

Firstly, he admitted a charge of causing unnecessary suffering to two cows, between April 7 and May 5, by failing to provide them with veterinary treatment or pain relief for their foot infections.

He also failed to provide them with sufficient nutrition which led to them becoming emaciated and requiring euthanasia.

A second charge

Mr Moar also pleaded guilty to a second amended charge which said he failed to ensure the needs of a number of cattle were being met.

He admitted to failing to provide them with comfortable, clean, and dry resting areas; feed that was free of faecal contamination; and failed to seek veterinary treatment for their lameness.

This second offence took place between May 6 and 17.

The court heard that a local auxiliary inspector from the SSPCA had initially attended at Mr Moar’s address after a complaint was made about “how thin the cows were” and one cow being unable to walk.

Procurator Fiscal Sue Foard said the inspector saw cattle that “appeared to be very lame”.

During this and a subsequent visit by inspectors and vets, Mr Moar agreed to let them inspect his animals.

Moar felt condition of cattle was ‘average’

Two of his cows were found to have difficulty standing or walking and Mr Moar was advised they should be euthanised.

Evidence was seen of other individual animals having trouble standing or walking, and suffering from lameness or scour.

The court head, Mr Moar told inspectors he had “self-diagnosed” some of his animals with having foul between the toes.

So, he had attempted to treat them with a “broad spectrum antibiotic.”

However, he had not sought veterinary treatment for all his animals.

Orkney councillor James Moar (Image: Orkney Islands Council)

Bedding for animals was seen that was “soaked in faecal matter and urine”. However, Mr Moar told inspectors he had recently provided fresh bedding.

Evidence was also seen of animals standing in slurry for long periods of time, resulting in poor foot hygiene.

Mr Moar was advised to improve hygiene and have a “lameness plan”.

He told inspectors that he thought the conditions the animals were being kept in, on slats, were “all right”.

Sheriff calls for new reports before sentencing

He told inspectors he felt their condition was “average” and “they weren’t all thin”.

Mr Moar’s solicitor, Tommy Allan said he had been working full-time as a builder at the time.

It was “a particularly difficult time for him with lambing going on” and poor weather, Mr Allan said.

He said Mr Moar had regularly been working from 4am to 11pm.

Mr Allan said Mr Moar has a large number of sheep, which inspectors found no difficulty with.

The solicitor said Mr Moar had “cooperated fully” with inspectors through the process.

He also said they haven’t been back to see the animals since their last inspection in May.

After consideration, Sheriff David Sutherland decided that sentencing should be deferred for reports, including criminal justice social work reports and new reports from the SSPCA and department of agriculture.

The case will call again on March 15 next year.

