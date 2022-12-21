Lifeboat joined River Spey search in Garmouth after cries for help heard from water

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Lifeboat joined River Spey search in Garmouth after cries for help heard from water

By Chris Cromar
December 21, 2022, 5:16 pm Updated: December 21, 2022, 5:50 pm
Fire crews from Moray also joined the operation. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Fire crews from Moray also joined the operation. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Buckie lifeboat joined the search in the River Spey at Garmouth yesterday after concerns were raised about a person in the water.

It was launched at around 4pm to join the operation in the Spey estuary and bay.

Reports had been received from members of the public of shouts for help heard in the vicinity of the old railway viaduct over the river.

The weather was clear and the wind light, but the search was challenging in the dark.

Buckie lifeboat deployed its inflatable Y-class boat to further increase coverage of the search area inshore, with the possibility of entering the river mouth if required.

Roads were closed in Garmouth during the operation. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The coastguard helicopter Rescue 151 from Inverness was also mobilised, with all of the assets conducting a detailed search of the area.

After a 90-minute search of the river estuary and nearby Spey Bay and with no reports of persons missing and nothing found, the search and rescue operation was stood down.

Rescuers now believe that the noise may have been a seal and Buckie Lifeboat returned to her berth at around 6.30pm.

The Spey viaduct near Garmouth.

A spokesman for Aberdeen Coastguard said yesterday: “There’s an incident that’s been completed that was just looking for what may have been a seal.

“It was a search for someone who is believed to have called for help, but we’ve had helicopters, lifeboats, police and the fire service and nothing has been found.

“We’ve covered the area at a high detection rate with nothing found in that area.

