Lifeboat joined River Spey search in Garmouth after cries for help heard from water

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie lifeboat joined the search in the River Spey at Garmouth yesterday after concerns were raised about a person in the water.

It was launched at around 4pm to join the operation in the Spey estuary and bay.

Reports had been received from members of the public of shouts for help heard in the vicinity of the old railway viaduct over the river.

The weather was clear and the wind light, but the search was challenging in the dark.

Buckie lifeboat deployed its inflatable Y-class boat to further increase coverage of the search area inshore, with the possibility of entering the river mouth if required.

The coastguard helicopter Rescue 151 from Inverness was also mobilised, with all of the assets conducting a detailed search of the area.

After a 90-minute search of the river estuary and nearby Spey Bay and with no reports of persons missing and nothing found, the search and rescue operation was stood down.

Rescuers now believe that the noise may have been a seal and Buckie Lifeboat returned to her berth at around 6.30pm.

A spokesman for Aberdeen Coastguard said yesterday: “There’s an incident that’s been completed that was just looking for what may have been a seal.

“It was a search for someone who is believed to have called for help, but we’ve had helicopters, lifeboats, police and the fire service and nothing has been found.

“We’ve covered the area at a high detection rate with nothing found in that area.