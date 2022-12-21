Shop owner ‘delighted’ as Envi Nails named as Christmas window winner in Shetland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One shop owner in Lerwick was the envy of all others as the town’s Christmas window competition winner was named.

Envi Hair Salon took the top prize with a Nutcracker-themed window in the annual competition.

The window was designed by Jolene Tindall, who owns the Commercial Street business.

We have counted up all the votes (with a little help from our friends at the Tourist Office) and we can now announce… Posted by Living Lerwick on Wednesday, 21 December 2022

She said she was “delighted” to win first place, after spending five weeks creating the display using recycled materials. The window was chosen by public vote.

Jamieson’s of Shetland came a close second, and Visit Scotland Tourist Centre came third.

Living Lerwick project manager, Emma Miller said: “It’s been another challenging year for businesses in our town centre.

“After getting through all the problems that came with Covid restrictions, many businesses are now being hit with increased transportation cost and rising energy cost.

“Our businesses need all the support they can get, now and in the future. Shopping local continues to be vital to our local economy.

“I’d like to extend a thank you to everyone who has supported our local businesses this year on behalf of the Living Lerwick directors and the town centre businesses.

“It’s been a tough year and the support shown is very much appreciated.”