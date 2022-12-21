CalMac boss says he is ‘excited’ about 2023 as annual report shows 86% of customers satisfied with service

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than £34million was spent last year on making CalMac’s ageing fleet more resilient, its parent body’s annual report has revealed.

That’s a record amount and £13m more than five years ago.

The DML (David MacBrayne Limited) Annual Report and Financial Statements has revealed that CalMac service levels remained high, with a contractual reliability of 98.8%, despite challenges facing the fleet including Covid infections, travel restrictions, extreme weather, and vessel breakdowns.

The report also revealed that customer satisfaction with the service remained high at 85%.

But there were record levels being spent on maintaining the fleet – an increase of 64% over five years from £21.0m in 2018 to £34.3m in 2022 – to improve resilience, maintain the safety of passengers and crew, and to reduce the incidents of disruption.

The annual report covered the year 2021 -2022, ending March 2022

‘Despite challenges, service levels remains high’

It also shows CalMac’s contribution to the success of communities, including providing opportunities for local employment and training.

The business also supported more than 200 local charities and more than 11,000 people through the CalMac Community Fund.

Chief executive officer Robbie Drummond said: “Our latest annual report highlights that despite challenges, our service levels remain high in the face of challenging weather patterns and the impact of unplanned maintenance.

“We continue to focus on a community-centred approach during times of disruption, liaising with ferry committees and local authorities to help affected passengers. Record levels of funding are also being spent on fleet maintenance to help strengthen resilience.

“The report also makes clear that our customers living in the communities we serve are of the utmost importance to CalMac.”

‘Much to be excited about’

Mr Drummond acknowledged the fleet had been “tested” through the year, with multiple cancellations causing chaos over the year – hitting businesses hard.

He added: “We take our responsibility to provide a lifeline ferry service very seriously.

“We have invested record sums to our overhaul programme, to improve vessel resilience, reduce disruption and ensure the safety of the people and places we serve. We continue to work closely with communities every day to provide an exceptional customer service, even in difficult circumstances.

“There is much to be excited about as we look to the future.

“Over the next five years we await the arrival of 16 new vessels, which will bring significant service improvements to our fleet, improving reliability across the network that will benefit our customers, communities and visitors.”

A new ticketing and reservations system is also due to be launched early next year, which he said will “revolutionise” the customer experience.