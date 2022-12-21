Underdog Aidan McHugh rues missed chances against Dan Evans in Battle of the Brits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Underdog Aidan McHugh rues missed chances against Dan Evans in Battle of the Brits

By Paul Third
December 21, 2022, 8:54 pm
Aidan McHugh in action against Dan Evans at the Battle of the Brits. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Aidan McHugh in action against Dan Evans at the Battle of the Brits. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

Aidan McHugh was left to ponder what might have been as he came up short against British number one Dan Evans in the opening match of the Schroders Battle of the Brits at P&J Live.

Evans won in straight sets, beating the 22 year-old Glaswegian 6-4, 6-2 to give England a 1-0 lead but McHugh threatened an early shock, breaking back after losing his serve early in the first set before Evans broke him again to take the first set.

The Scot said: “I’m proud with how I put my game on the court, especially in the first set – I thought I played well, gave a good account of myself and put my game on him.

“I arguably could’ve nicked that first set if I’d taken my chances. I just need to keep working on the right stuff consistently to be able to do it more and more at that level.”

Evans match a huge learning curve

Evans found another gear in the second set as he broke McHugh twice to win the match in straight sets but it was clear McHugh found the experience an enjoyable one as well as a huge learning curve.

He said: “I thought in the second set I dropped off and gave him a few too many cheap points and gave him a few games where he didn’t need to earn them that hard, so there’s lots to work on there.

“I’ve played at Wimbledon a few times, but that’s definitely the most (people).

“Obviously in Scotland it was pretty cool getting all the home support, so it was class.

“He (Evans) is a really tricky player to play against and he competes really well.

“He’s someone I’ve watched a lot, especially over the last few years, because we’re similar sizes and game styles. I’ve learned a lot from watching Dan and how he competes. I respect him.

“He can be a tricky customer, but it’s all good fun.”

McHugh thrilled by chance to play in front of home crowd

The Scotland team take to the court at P&J Live. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

For world number 373 McHugh, being part of the Scottish team led by Sir Andy Murray and his brother Jamie, has given him a rare chance to play in front of a home crowd.

McHugh, who will be back in action on Thursday when he faces Paul Jubb in the first match of the final session, has relished the experience.

He said:  “If you get anywhere close to what Andy’s done, you’re doing more than fine.

“It’s great having him to message and to get a bit of advice from – even on occasions like this, he’s got a pretty good record playing in Scotland.

“So yes, this is a great event for me and chance for me to play in front of a home crowd.”

Evans a fan of the Battle of the Brits format

Dan Evans saw off the challenge of Aidan McHugh in the opening match at P&J Live. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Meanwhile Evans, who revelled in the role of pantomime villain in representing the Auld Enemy, believes tournament director Jamie Murray has devised a terrific event in the Battle of the Brits.

Speaking before Andy Murray took to court to face Jack Draper he said: “He’s doing a great job. It’s busier than the Davis Cup.

“He’s really hit a niche with this and it’s a great event. We’ve been looked after really well.

“The off-court stuff doesn’t matter but as far as the court goes we could do with some netting at the back as a few people were tapped.”

On his victory against McHugh Evans added: “It’s good to be part of and it was a decent opening show before a real act goes on.

“I moved well and served okay. It’s not an easy atmosphere to play in as it is flying about a bit.

“It’s a great arena but we haven’t had much time to practice on it. I’m sure it will be better tomorrow.”

