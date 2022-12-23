Young weaver, 9, makes her own Harris tweed as part of BBC Alba show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new show to air on Christmas Eve will showcase a young girl for Harris’ journey to creating her own tweed.

Chirsty Bella, who is just nine years old, from Scalpay, stars in the BBC Alba production Clò Beag Chirsty Bella.

The show is part of the network’s festive schedule and follows young Chirsty as she attempts to weave her own Harris Tweed.

Having grown up on the Isle of Harris, she is familiar with arguably the island’s most famous export, but making it is easier said than done.

During the 15-minute programme, the audience will learn more about Chirsty and her flair for business, selling eggs from the family croft.

Traditional crafts passed to next generation

Always willing to take on a new project, she takes up the practice of weaving Tweed, a tradition dating back centuries on the Isle of Harris.

While she gives it her best shot, challenges arise, including her lack of strength to operate the leg-powered Hattersley loom.

Not to be deterred, Chirsty finds a way to use some of her egg money to acquire her own smaller loom, making the task much easier.

Giving it her best shot, she is eager to show it off to her family, including her brother, who approves of the patch of woven pink and turquoise fabric.

While tweed-weaving is a tradition across the Western Isles, the loom sheds where crafters would create the iconic Harris tweed are being retired.

The show represents the next generation’s interest in traditional practices, and with Chirsty Bella showing off her skills, the future looks very colourful.

Clò Beag Chirsty Bella airs on BBC Alba on Saturday, December 24 at 5.40pm and will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.