Heating fuel worth £500 stolen from rural property in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Heating fuel worth £500 stolen from rural property in Aberdeenshire

By Michelle Henderson
December 23, 2022, 10:58 am Updated: December 23, 2022, 11:44 am
Thieves targeted a rural property near Alford, extracting heating around £500 worth of fuel from a tank within the garden. Image: Shutterstock
Thieves targeted a rural property near Alford, extracting heating around £500 worth of fuel from a tank within the garden. Image: Shutterstock

Homeowners in rural areas are being warned to be on their guard after £500 worth of kerosene was stolen from a property in Aberdeenshire.

Thieves targeted a rural property near Alford, extracting heating fuel from a tank within the garden.

The haul is estimated worth to be around £500. The incident happened between December 11 and 21.

North-east division crime reduction officer Constable Urquhart said: “Heating oil tanks have the potential to store thousands of pounds worth of fuel, and are often located in remote areas – this can make them an attractive target for thieves.

“With spiralling oil and gas costs, we expect to see an increase in this type of crime. Being a victim of heating oil theft is a costly, inconvenient and upsetting experience.

“Thieves will usually decant, syphon or pump oil from your tank into other containers to steal heating oil. Thieves might use this oil themselves or sell it on.”

Fuel theft on the rise

Thefts of this nature have been on the rise across Aberdeenshire this year following a considerable increase in energy bills.

Around 3,000 litres were stolen from Banff, Buckie, Fintray, Johnshaven, Laurencekirk, Turriff and St Cyrus over the course of several weeks between January and March.

In August, around £4,000 worth of kerosene was stolen from a Mearns farm.

Thieves made off with 5,000 litres of kerosene, which is widely used by rural properties as a source of fuel.

Officers are urging rural households to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious.

Anyone with information can contact the police on 101 or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 1227 of December 21.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Thieves targeted a rural property near Alford, extracting heating around £500 worth of fuel from a tank within the garden. Image: Shutterstock
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Thieves targeted a rural property near Alford, extracting heating around £500 worth of fuel from a tank within the garden. Image: Shutterstock
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
Thieves targeted a rural property near Alford, extracting heating around £500 worth of fuel from a tank within the garden. Image: Shutterstock
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…
Thieves targeted a rural property near Alford, extracting heating around £500 worth of fuel from a tank within the garden. Image: Shutterstock
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
Thieves targeted a rural property near Alford, extracting heating around £500 worth of fuel from a tank within the garden. Image: Shutterstock
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
Thieves targeted a rural property near Alford, extracting heating around £500 worth of fuel from a tank within the garden. Image: Shutterstock
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Thieves targeted a rural property near Alford, extracting heating around £500 worth of fuel from a tank within the garden. Image: Shutterstock
PTSD sufferer camps in garden after 400-litres of water bursts through council house ceiling
Plans for the Glenbervie Estate and the KIldrummy Estate feature in our latest round-up
Macphie boss splitting Glenbervie manse as living costs soar, while mega-rich new American owners…

Most Read

1
Thieves targeted a rural property near Alford, extracting heating around £500 worth of fuel from a tank within the garden. Image: Shutterstock
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Thieves targeted a rural property near Alford, extracting heating around £500 worth of fuel from a tank within the garden. Image: Shutterstock
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Thieves targeted a rural property near Alford, extracting heating around £500 worth of fuel from a tank within the garden. Image: Shutterstock
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Thieves targeted a rural property near Alford, extracting heating around £500 worth of fuel from a tank within the garden. Image: Shutterstock
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
Thieves targeted a rural property near Alford, extracting heating around £500 worth of fuel from a tank within the garden. Image: Shutterstock
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Thieves targeted a rural property near Alford, extracting heating around £500 worth of fuel from a tank within the garden. Image: Shutterstock
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Thieves targeted a rural property near Alford, extracting heating around £500 worth of fuel from a tank within the garden. Image: Shutterstock
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Thieves targeted a rural property near Alford, extracting heating around £500 worth of fuel from a tank within the garden. Image: Shutterstock
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Thieves targeted a rural property near Alford, extracting heating around £500 worth of fuel from a tank within the garden. Image: Shutterstock
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Thieves targeted a rural property near Alford, extracting heating around £500 worth of fuel from a tank within the garden. Image: Shutterstock
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Thieves targeted a rural property near Alford, extracting heating around £500 worth of fuel from a tank within the garden. Image: Shutterstock
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Thieves targeted a rural property near Alford, extracting heating around £500 worth of fuel from a tank within the garden. Image: Shutterstock
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Thieves targeted a rural property near Alford, extracting heating around £500 worth of fuel from a tank within the garden. Image: Shutterstock
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Thieves targeted a rural property near Alford, extracting heating around £500 worth of fuel from a tank within the garden. Image: Shutterstock
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Thieves targeted a rural property near Alford, extracting heating around £500 worth of fuel from a tank within the garden. Image: Shutterstock
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Thieves targeted a rural property near Alford, extracting heating around £500 worth of fuel from a tank within the garden. Image: Shutterstock
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Thieves targeted a rural property near Alford, extracting heating around £500 worth of fuel from a tank within the garden. Image: Shutterstock
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Thieves targeted a rural property near Alford, extracting heating around £500 worth of fuel from a tank within the garden. Image: Shutterstock
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented