Travel plans? Here are when the first ScotRail services are running on December 27

Due to strike action, ScotRail has been forced to start services later on December 27 than usual with no trains running before 8am.

The RMT Union is currently locked in a pay dispute with railway operators, including Network Rail, with a three-day walkout beginning on Christmas Eve.

Services up and down Scotland were affected, with many finishing earlier and none running later than 6pm on December 24.

Following the strike action, ScotRail cautioned travellers that services on Tuesday, December 27 would be altered due to signal boxes opening at different times.

This means there will be no services operating in the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray before 8am.

First trains departing in the Highlands and Moray

8.55am- Inverness to Aberdeen

10.41am – Inverness to Wick

8.02am – Wick to Inverness

9.53am – Elgin to Aberdeen

8.55am – Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh

12.08pm – Kyle of Lochalsh to Inverness

8.11am – Perth to Inverness

9.42am – Inverness to Perth

9.50am – Elgin to Inverness

10.10am – Mallaig to Fort William

8.30am – Fort William to Mallaig

First trains departing in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

8.23am – Aberdeen to Inverness

9.44am – Aberdeen to Dundee

11.14am – Dundee to Aberdeen

8.28am – Aberdeen to Stonehaven

10.10am – Stonehaven to Aberdeen

8.06am – Aberdeen to Inverurie

8.45am – Inverurie to Aberdeen

The RMT is planning further strikes in the new year, which will affect rail travel for most people.

In recent months, any strike action has resulted in no train services north of the Central Belt, with important commuting routes like Inverness to Aberdeen and vice versa cancelled.

Strikes will also take place from January 3-4 and 6-7, with only limited services between Glasgow and Edinburgh running.

To check your journey visit the ScotRail website or Journey Checker.