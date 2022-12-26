Travel plans? Here are when the first ScotRail services are running on December 27

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Travel plans? Here are when the first ScotRail services are running on December 27

By Ross Hempseed
December 26, 2022, 5:22 pm Updated: December 26, 2022, 5:25 pm
Scotrail sunday timetable
ScotRail services will start later than usual on Tuesday due to strike action. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Due to strike action, ScotRail has been forced to start services later on December 27 than usual with no trains running before 8am.

The RMT Union is currently locked in a pay dispute with railway operators, including Network Rail, with a three-day walkout beginning on Christmas Eve.

Services up and down Scotland were affected, with many finishing earlier and none running later than 6pm on December 24.

Following the strike action, ScotRail cautioned travellers that services on Tuesday, December 27 would be altered due to signal boxes opening at different times.

This means there will be no services operating in the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray before 8am.

Train services are due to start later than normal on December 27. Image: DC Thomson

First trains departing in the Highlands and Moray

  •  8.55am- Inverness to Aberdeen
  • 10.41am – Inverness to Wick
  • 8.02am – Wick to Inverness
  • 9.53am – Elgin to Aberdeen
  • 8.55am – Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh
  • 12.08pm – Kyle of Lochalsh to Inverness
  • 8.11am – Perth to Inverness
  • 9.42am – Inverness to Perth
  • 9.50am – Elgin to Inverness
  • 10.10am – Mallaig to Fort William
  • 8.30am – Fort William to Mallaig

First trains departing in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

  • 8.23am – Aberdeen to Inverness
  • 9.44am – Aberdeen to Dundee
  • 11.14am – Dundee to Aberdeen
  • 8.28am – Aberdeen to Stonehaven
  • 10.10am – Stonehaven to Aberdeen
  • 8.06am – Aberdeen to Inverurie
  • 8.45am – Inverurie to Aberdeen

The RMT is planning further strikes in the new year, which will affect rail travel for most people.

In recent months, any strike action has resulted in no train services north of the Central Belt, with important commuting routes like Inverness to Aberdeen and vice versa cancelled.

Strikes will also take place from January 3-4 and 6-7, with only limited services between Glasgow and Edinburgh running.

To check your journey visit the ScotRail website or Journey Checker.

Tags

Conversation

