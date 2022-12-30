New Year Honours: Kirkwall RNLI stalwart made MBE after nearly 40 years of service

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Growing up listening to ship radios and hanging around Kirkwall Lifeboat Station, it was only natural that Dupre Strutt joined the RNLI.

He followed in his father’s footsteps and joined as a volunteer in 1983 and has held many key roles since.

Over the last 40 years, Mr Strutt has been directly involved in more than 300 rescues and helped save more than 60 lives.

Now the 56-year-old, from Kirkwall, has been made an MBE for services to maritime safety in the New Year Honour list.

He said he was “deeply honoured” to be recognised, but stressed it is a “team effort”.

Speaking about his decision to join up, he said: “I saw the difference the RNLI were making locally.

“It was the feeling it was the right thing to do. It was right for the community and it just felt natural.”

After being a crew member for 14 years, Mr Strutt took over from his father as station mechanic in 1997, and became coxswain in 2011.

In 2017 he became area lifesaving manager, building up strong relationships with other maritime agencies to help bring swift resolutions to many incidents across the north.

The father-of-three retired in January this year.

His ‘life’s work’

Mr Strutt paid tribute to his crewmates and the support of his family – who he sometimes had to leave in restaurants mid-meal when the pager has gone off.

Describing his MBE as a “reflection on the team,” Mr Strutt said: “We operate as a team. This is a reflection more upon RNLI itself and all the volunteers and really if it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have the service that we have today.

“I feel as though I’ve been part of something that has made a difference and helped ensure that there’s people who are still around today.”

Mr Strutt has been commended for his “selfless demeanour” during some difficult rescues in helping support crew members.

In one incident, the Kirkwall team was covering Barra Lifeboat Station when they got the call to help a fishing vessel in distress. Three people died, with a fourth flown to hospital. Mr Strutt supported the local team and provided pastoral care to crews and his peers.

Away from frontline duties, Mr Strutt has also supported fundraising activities both locally and regionally, helping build relationship with corporate partners in Orkney and Shetland.

And even though he has now officially retired, Mr Strutt described the RNLI as his “life’s work” – and has returned to Kirkwall Lifeboat Station as a volunteer to help train the next generation.