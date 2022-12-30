New Year Honours: Kirkwall RNLI stalwart made MBE after nearly 40 years of service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Year Honours: Kirkwall RNLI stalwart made MBE after nearly 40 years of service

By Lottie Hood
December 30, 2022, 10:30 pm
Dupre Strutt first volunteered with RNLI in 1983. Image: Dupre Strutt.
Dupre Strutt first volunteered with RNLI in 1983. Image: Dupre Strutt.

Growing up listening to ship radios and hanging around Kirkwall Lifeboat Station, it was only natural that Dupre Strutt joined the RNLI.

He followed in his father’s footsteps and joined as a volunteer in 1983 and has held many key roles since.

Over the last 40 years, Mr Strutt has been directly involved in more than 300 rescues and helped save more than 60 lives.

Now the 56-year-old, from Kirkwall, has been made an MBE for services to maritime safety in the New Year Honour list.

He said he was “deeply honoured” to be recognised, but stressed it is a “team effort”.

Speaking about his decision to join up, he said: “I saw the difference the RNLI were making locally.

“It was the feeling it was the right thing to do. It was right for the community and it just felt natural.”

After being a crew member for 14 years, Mr Strutt took over from his father as station mechanic in 1997, and became coxswain in 2011.

In 2017 he became area lifesaving manager, building up strong relationships with other maritime agencies to help bring swift resolutions to many incidents across the north.

The father-of-three retired in January this year.

Dupre Strutt with Kirkwall Lifeboat. Image: Dupre Strutt.

His ‘life’s work’

Mr Strutt paid tribute to his crewmates and the support of his family – who he sometimes had to leave in restaurants mid-meal when the pager has gone off.

Describing his MBE as a “reflection on the team,” Mr Strutt said: “We operate as a team. This is a reflection more upon RNLI itself and all the volunteers and really if it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have the service that we have today.

“I feel as though I’ve been part of something that has made a difference and helped ensure that there’s people who are still around today.”

Mr Strutt has been commended for his “selfless demeanour” during some difficult rescues in helping support crew members.

In one incident, the Kirkwall team was covering Barra Lifeboat Station when they got the call to help a fishing vessel in distress. Three people died, with a fourth flown to hospital. Mr Strutt supported the local team and provided pastoral care to crews and his peers.

Away from frontline duties, Mr Strutt has also supported fundraising activities both locally and regionally, helping build relationship with corporate partners in Orkney and Shetland.

And even though he has now officially retired, Mr Strutt described the RNLI as his “life’s work” – and has returned to Kirkwall Lifeboat Station as a volunteer to help train the next generation.

 

