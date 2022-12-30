New Year Honours: Former Aberdeen beauty queen honoured for supporting vulnerable people

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former Aberdeen beauty queen has been made an MBE for her work supporting vulnerable women and raising awareness for mental health.

Alana Stott, originally from Peterculter but now of the US, has been recognised for her philanthropic work, having raised millions of dollars for various causes.

She is the founder of Wolfraven Inc, a media platform that shares inspirational stories while advocating for causes that improve the world.

Mrs Stott, who now lives in America with her husband Dean and two children, been made an MBE for services to vulnerable women and to mental health awareness in the 2023 New Year Honours list.

She was crowned the first-ever Mrs Aberdeen in 2018, vowing to use her title to put an end to sexual violence across the world and highlight charity campaigns against human trafficking.

She went on to be crowned Mrs Scotland later in 2018.

Mrs Stott has since volunteered with the Rape Crisis Centre, was a member of The Childrens’ Hearing Panel and has been named an honorary member of The SBS Association, which provides support for Special Forces soldiers.

Fundraising efforts for mental health charities

Her husband, a former special forces soldier, raised hundreds of thousands of pounds with his Aberdeen-based charity PAH (Scotland) – which has since been renamed Breaking Chains Global.

At the age of 41, he became the fastest man to cycle the length of the Pan American Highway in 2018 in aid of mental health causes.

Mrs Stott supported her husband throughout his fundraising efforts, and he donated £500,000 to Prince Harry and William’s Heads Together mental health charity.

Mr Stott met Prince Harry on an army training course and have remained good friends ever since.

The rebranded Breaking Chains charity has since been fundraising to end human trafficking – a particular interest of Mrs Stott.