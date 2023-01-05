Events announced for the upcoming Fort William Mountain Festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fort William Mountain Festival will return next month, with four packed days of activities planned.

The festival, which will take place from February 16-19, coincides with the best time for snow on the nearby mountains including the UK’s highest peak, Ben Nevis.

Named the Outdoor Capital of the UK, Fort William will host its annual festival, with activities for families, beginners and experts in snowsports.

Also included are talks, film screenings, award ceremonies and an adventure-themed exhibition.

Venues are located across Fort William and Lochaber and include the Nevis Centre, Highland Cinema, Alexandra Hotel and the Highland Book Shop.

Some of the highlights at the four-day festival are:

The Nevis Centre

– February 18 at 7pm: An evening of climbing adventures with Patagonia athletes Robbie Phillips and Carlos Casas. Presentation of the Scottish Awards for Excellence in Mountain Culture – Adult and Youth Award, celebrating lives spent in pursuit of adventure and overcoming of personal challenges. The Exhibition Zone – February 17-19 at 5.30pm: Opens daily before the main programme events and during intervals. Interactive mountaineering exhibits, books and trade stands.

Highland Cinema

International Film Night & Awards Presentation – February 17 at 7pm: Winners of the 2023 competition categories will be announced: Best Short Film, Best Mountain Sports Film, Best Exploration and Adventure Film, the John Muir Trust Wild Places Film Prize and the People’s Choice.

Highland Book Shop

Wendy Searle: Lessons from the edge of existence – February 18 at 5pm: Wendy Searle, 45, from Monmouthshire, is aiming to become the fastest woman in history to ski solo, unassisted and unsupported from the Antarctic coast to the Geographic South Pole, in an expedition named She Who Dares.

There are many other events including a Festival Celeidh at the Alexandra Hotel on February 18, and the chance to meet a mystery guest at the Three Wise Monkeys Climbing Centre.

In addition several outdoor activities are planned which includes open water swimming, winter walking, wild yoga and a guided climb up Ben Nevis.

A full list of events can be found at the Fort William Mountain Festival website.