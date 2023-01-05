Highland coastguard teams search for missing person in Caithness

Several Highland coastguard teams are in the process of carrying out a search for a missing person near the Dunnet Head area.

The search is understood to have begun late this afternoon, with coastguard crews from around the Highlands getting involved.

Crews from Duncansby, Wick and Scrabster have all been taking part.

The operation is near the village of Dunnet, between Thurso and John o’ Groats, in the Caithness area.

Inverness’s rescue helicopter was also called to help.

Thurso’s lifeboat is conducting a shoreline search.

Police have been contacted for comment.

More to follow.