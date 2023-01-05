Kessock Bridge reopens after police incident closed both lanes for over two hours

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kessock Bridge has been reopened after a police incident closed the road for over two hours.

Both lanes of the bridge, which forms part of the A9 Inverness to Thurso road, were closed from 7pm to 9.25pm.

Police say the incident involved concern for a person and officers were at the scene.

CLEAR✅ ⌚21:25#A9 Kessock Bridge The carriageway is now cleared and all lanes are running after an earlier police incident@NWTrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 5, 2023

Traffic Scotland announced the closure at 7.06pm on social media.

They updated the public during the incident and announced the road had reopened at 9.25pm.