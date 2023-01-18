Countdown is on for long-awaited return of Lerwick’s spectacular Up Helly Aa

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of the world’s most famous fire festivals will return to Lerwick for the first time in two years later this month.

Up Helly Aa has not been held since 2020 due to the pandemic.

Despite the cancellations, the Viking heritage of islanders continued to “burn strong”.

It also means preparations for the biggest event on Shetland’s social calendar have been going on for years – with most of the details being kept top secret.

And for this year’s Guizer Jarl Neil Moncrieff, the anticipation has been building. The jarl squad was picked well before the postponements, meaning the design of their Viking suits and galley design were already well under way.

Now, they are just weeks away from revealing their hard work.

On Tuesday, January 31 the squad will march through the streets of Lerwick with the galley and perform a song before going round local care homes and schools.

In the evening, they will lead a torch-lit procession of almost 1,000 guizers before the ceremonial burning of the boat.

Spectators will be out in force

Spectators from all over the world descend on Shetland for the spectacle.

Committee secretary Robert Geddes is looking forward to its big return.

“Obviously we all grow up with it so for it to be postponed for the first time in our generation, it’s been an unusual time.

“But people will definitely recognise the festival as it was.”

Late last year, it was announced that from 2023 women will be allowed to take part in the event and become parts of the squads.

The committee announced their decision in June last year to bring a “different dimension” to the festival upon its post-Covid

The celebrations will continue throughout the night with a long series of performances by squads who will move on rotation around the town’s halls.

Businesses get into spirit of the season

Last Friday, the season – which celebrates Shetland’s Norse links – kicked off with the return of the Scalloway Fire Festival.

It is the first of more than 10 festivals taking place all over the island up until the middle of March, with Up Helly in Lerwick being the largest of its type.

And it appears many people and businesses are getting into the spirit of the events, with Shetland Library handing out make your own galley kits and local producers showcasing their food and drink at an upcoming Up Helly Aa market.

Mr Geddes added: “There’s a definitely a buzz in the community now, across every level – the businesses, the participants, everybody – there’s a feel-good buzz about the festival.

“We’re all looking forward to it returning.”

Lerwick Up Helly Aa will be back on Tuesday, January 31.