New series of acclaimed BBC series Shetland begins filming

Filming for the eighth series of the BBC’s award-winning Shetland is under way, with an expanded cast of characters all embroiled in a gripping murder mystery.

The show is based on the novels by best-selling author Ann Cleeves, with many filming locations across Shetland, showcasing the island’s beauty and community spirit.

Alison O’Donnell and Ashley Jensen, who play main characters DS Tosh McIntosh and DI Ruth Calder respectively, have begun filming scenes for the upcoming series.

The new series sees Met Police DI Calder return to her native Shetland to help a vulnerable witness to a gangland murder.

DS McIntosh must pause her investigation into a string of mysterious animal deaths to help Calder find the witness before it’s too late.

However, Calder’s hostility to Shetland will challenge McIntosh’s view of her adopted home and uncovering dark chapters of the islands’ past and present will test this new partnership.

Ms Jensen joins the cast this series following the departure of Douglas Henshall, who played Jimmy Perez for the first seven series.

‘Incredible Scottish talent’

The series has boosted Shetland’s popularity by featuring local landmarks, including scenic coastlines, small villages and the Northlink ferry service.

In addition, the new expanded cast will include Phyllis Logan from Downtown Abbey, Jamie Sives from Guilt, and Dawn Steele from Granite Harbour.

Paul Logue is the lead writer of the new series of Shetland, alongside Denise Paul and Vivienne Harvey.

Gaynor Holmes, commissioning editor for the BBC, is delighted to bring Shetland back as it combines “a haunting atmosphere, rich characters and emotional storytelling”.

The series, produced by Silverprint Pictures, has proved popular on the BBC and BBC iPlayer, with the last series averaging 7.2 million viewers across its run.

Kate Bartlett, an executive producer for Silverprint Pictures, said: “We’re so excited about this new series of Shetland with Ashley and Alison and all our wonderful returning and guest cast.

“Paul Logue has created a distinctive and emotionally complex story, set against the stunning and evocative landscape of the Shetland Isles.

“We’re thrilled to be making this new series with such incredible Scottish talent.”

The eighth series of Shetland is scheduled to return later this year.