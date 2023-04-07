Paul Hartley says next five games are all must-win for Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Paul Hartley says next five games are all must-win for Cove Rangers

Cove Rangers are bottom of the Championship table.

By Sophie Goodwin
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley says all five of their remaining Championship games are must-win in their bid to survive relegation.

The Balmoral Stadium side have won just once in 14 games and dropped to the bottom of the table for the first time following Hamilton Accies’ win over Raith Rovers on Tuesday.

New Douglas Park is Cove‘s destination on Saturday, and Hartley says a basement-battle win over Hamilton is the only outcome his side can be happy with.

The Aberdeen side are two points adrift of ninth-placed Accies, who have a game in hand, and five behind Arbroath, who have also played one game fewer than Cove.

Hartley said: “The next five games we need to win. There is no room for error whatsoever now.

“The league table doesn’t lie, the fact is we’re bottom of the league and we’ve got a game we have to win on Saturday. It’s as simple as that.

“Our season needs to start on Saturday. We’re on a really bad run of results but this is about the next game, and this is going to be such an important game.”

Hartley still ‘firmly believes’ Cove can stay up despite worrisome results

The Cove boss admits the players are hurting due to their poor run of form, but has urged them to battle for the club’s survival against Hamilton.

Hartley said: “The players are disappointed. They know they’re better than what they’re showing at this moment in time,

“I’m disappointed with the run that we’re on but I still firmly believe we can stay up.

“I’ve seen seasons change within three or four games, but this Saturday now becomes vital to win – and the players know that, I don’t need to spell that out to them.

“If they look at the league table, they know where we’re at and how serious it is at this stage of the season. Saturday, we need to turn up and stand up and be counted.

“Everybody has to have a real go and fight for the club to try win the game.

“If we win on Saturday, it gives ourselves a chance.

“I’ve said over the last few weeks, can we get to the last game of the season with the chance to stay up?”

Cove Rangers were beaten 5-0 by Partick Thistle last weekend. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Hartley admits Cove have not been at Championship standard throughout the campaign, but believes missing personnel has contributed to their form.

Since January, Cove lost loan players Max Johnston, Jack Sanders, Charlie Gilmour, Evan Towler, Kyle McClelland, while Fraser Fyvie and Blair Yule have missed out due to injury.

Hartley said: “I think everybody has underperformed. I think it’s been a testing season, I’ve come in halfway through, which is always difficult.

“You look at the loan players who were really critical for us in the first half of the season – the lads who had to go back – and then Fyvie and Yule, that’s a good number missing from your starting XI.

“To not have them, we’ve had to really change the squad. Bringing 10 players in January was always going to be really tricky.

“We wanted to hit the ground running, but that’s not happened.

“Have we underperformed? Definitely. Can we turn it around? Absolutely.”

