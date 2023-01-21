CalMac cancels several ferry services due to 50mph winds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

CalMac has been forced to cancel several ferry services due to high winds reaching up to 50mph.

Operating ferries across the west coast of Scotland, CalMac provides vital links between the islands and the mainland.

However, they have had to cancel services due to adverse weather conditions, including strong wind gusts which cause large sea swells.

Routes which have been affected include the important Ullapool-Stornoway crossing.

Since the closure of Uig Harbour halted all Skye Triangle services, the best option for islanders is to travel on the Ullapool-Stornoway service.

However, the 9.30am and 6pm service leaving Ullapool and the 2pm service from Stornoway have been cancelled for January 21.

The other Skye Triangle relief service from Ullapool to Lochmaddy on North Uist has also been cancelled.

In addition, all sailings on the Mallaig-Small Isles route have stopped for the rest of Saturday, with CalMac citing “strong winds and sea swells” as the cause.

Other routes affected include:

Mallaig/Oban-Lochboisdale

Mallaig-Armadale

Barra-Eriskay

Oban-Coll-Tiree

Berneray-Leverburgh

Sconsey-Raasay

Oban-Colonsay-Port Askaig.

CalMac wrote: “Cancelling a sailing is a decision we do not take lightly because we know it will inconvenience our customers and the communities we serve. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

To keep updated with routes affected by adverse weather visit the CalMac website.