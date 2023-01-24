Black Isle homes get the go-ahead despite objections, Dingwall bridal shop to become a church and major changes for Inverness junction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Black Isle homes get the go-ahead despite objections, Dingwall bridal shop to become a church and major changes for Inverness junction

By Stuart Findlay
January 24, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 24, 2023, 7:38 am
Post Thumbnail

It’s time for Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across the Highlands.

Among this week’s potential developments is a new church at the site of a former bridal shop in Dingwall.

A new housing development with 39 plots has been approved in Avoch, despite a series of concerns being raised by the local community.

And as The Press and Journal revealed yesterday, a major overhaul is in the pipeline for the Inshes roundabout in Inverness.

Housing development tensions in Avoch

A proposal from Broadland Properties to build 39 new homes on the Black Isle has been approved by Highland Council planners.

The site is north-west of Avoch, approximately half a mile from the centre of the village.

It is part of the Rosehaugh Estate, which is owned by Broadland Properties.

The area has been earmarked for housing in the local development plan.

Most of the new houses will be detached, with a variety of different sized plots.

This will provide a variety of house types from starter homes up to larger, family homes.

The development will now go ahead despite 10 objections being raised about it.

Avoch and Killen Community Council were one group who objected to the plans.

They said: “We are disappointed that no measures appear to have been included in the newer version of the application to address our primary concerns.

“Notably, road safety on School Brae – especially during a period of construction – and the impact upon the school roll and roads of a high number of new houses.”

Rebecca Rawlinson, from the neighbouring Fortrose and Rosemark Community Council, also raised concerns.

She said: “While we will not comment in detail on the application, we have as a community council long argued that housing development on the Black Isle has outstripped the safe capacity of the road network.”

Church finds a new home in Dingwall

Dingwall Baptist Church is hoping to build a new home in the town at the site of a former bridal shop.

The building at 25 Hill Street has been targeted by the group as the church’s new home.

An application has been lodged to change the building’s use from class 1 (retail) to class 10 (place of worship).

The plan is still at an early stage, but a proposed layout submitted with the application shows a 355 sq ft worship space and a 312 sq ft “multi-use community space” in the building’s ground floor.

On the first floor, there would be a second community space.

Tattoo studio plan for Aviemore

A tattoo studio may soon be on offer at the site of an Aviemore beautician’s.

Dmitr Sobczak has applied for a change of use for part of the site at Cairngorm Beauty Therapy on Dalfaber Drive.

If approved, one room at the site will be used for tattooing. It will share an entrance and reception with the beauty therapy business.

Dmitri Sobczak runs the Dark Trinity Art Tattoo Studio in Grantown. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Russian native Dmitri set up The Dark Trinity Art Studio, a tattoo business, in Grantown in September 2019.

His application for a license to open a tattoo studio in Aviemore was approved at Highland Council’s licensing committee last week.

But he must clear this last hurdle before moving forward with his plans.

Inshes junction improvements

Plans have been lodged to make major changes to the Inshes roundabout in Inverness.

The junction’s wacky road markings and six exits have made it well-known in the city for all the wrong reasons.

According to planning papers recently lodged by Highland Council, work will start at some point in 2024.

The Inshes junction. Image: DC Thomson

Once it is done, only four exits of the roundabout will remain and traffic lights will be installed.

There will also be three new entrances built away from the roundabout for Police Scotland’s Highlands and Islands headquarters, Drumossie Avenue and Inshes Retail Park.

Whether that puts a pin in complaints about one of Inverness’s most troubled junctions, only time will tell.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

