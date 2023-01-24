Ferry services from Oban cancelled or facing delays due to high winds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Ferry services from Oban cancelled or facing delays due to high winds

By Michelle Henderson
January 24, 2023, 8:35 am Updated: January 24, 2023, 9:37 am
Ferry services between Oban and Lochboisdale have been cancelled today due to high winds. Image: GEG Capital.
Ferry services between Oban and Lochboisdale have been cancelled today due to high winds. Image: GEG Capital.

Ferry services are facing cancellation or delay today as wind speeds exceed 40mph.

The Oban to Lochboisdale CalMac sailings have been called off for the day as forecasters warn of strong winds and tidal conditions.

The Met Office is predicting wind speeds will reach highs of 46mph in Lochboisdale as Stornoway experiences gusts of up to 40mph.

A number of other routes across the fleet are also at risk of disruption as a result of the conditions.

In a statement posted on Twitter, CalMac informed commuters of the disruption to the South Uist crossing.

They wrote: “Due to forecast adverse weather with wind speeds of up to 46 mph, all sailings are cancelled.”

Amended timetables

Amended timetables have been imposed on several crossings as operators battle to deliver services amidst challenging tidal conditions.

Commuters travelling from Oban to Coll, Tiree, or Lismore are being warned of potential delays as CalMac alters services.

Services between Berneray and Leverburgh are also liable to disruption.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Ferry services between Oban and Lochboisdale have been cancelled today due to high winds. Image: GEG Capital.
Nairn links to benefit from £83k investment in new community projects
Ferry services between Oban and Lochboisdale have been cancelled today due to high winds. Image: GEG Capital.
Businesses do battle in the first-ever Highland Shortbread Showdown
Rosebank Primary inspection gives poor review of school
Nairn primary needs improvement, inspectors say
Ferry services between Oban and Lochboisdale have been cancelled today due to high winds. Image: GEG Capital.
How a canning factory in Aberdeen led to the birth of Millwall FC
Ferry services between Oban and Lochboisdale have been cancelled today due to high winds. Image: GEG Capital.
Uist father and son duo release first products by MacMillan Spirits ahead of Benbecula…
Ferry services between Oban and Lochboisdale have been cancelled today due to high winds. Image: GEG Capital.
Teacher strike shuts the doors at all Highland schools
Ferry services between Oban and Lochboisdale have been cancelled today due to high winds. Image: GEG Capital.
Unusual weather flip from Atlantic causes mild spell in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands while…
Ferry services between Oban and Lochboisdale have been cancelled today due to high winds. Image: GEG Capital.
Highlands lose 45 local police officers in three years despite A9 recording 20-year death…
2
veterans safe space
The Forces Manor: Ex-serviceman transforms Highland hotel into retreat for veterans
Ferry services between Oban and Lochboisdale have been cancelled today due to high winds. Image: GEG Capital.
Black Isle homes get the go-ahead despite objections, Dingwall bridal shop to become a…

Most Read

1
Ferry services between Oban and Lochboisdale have been cancelled today due to high winds. Image: GEG Capital.
Dirty Dancing heading for Aberdeen to give fans time of their lives
2
Ferry services between Oban and Lochboisdale have been cancelled today due to high winds. Image: GEG Capital.
Under-pressure Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin set for crisis talks with players – after Dave…
3
3
Ferry services between Oban and Lochboisdale have been cancelled today due to high winds. Image: GEG Capital.
Here’s how to get tickets for Karen’s Diner as Aberdeen pop-up dates and location…
4
Ferry services between Oban and Lochboisdale have been cancelled today due to high winds. Image: GEG Capital.
Woman avoids prison sentence after sexual assault on disabled man and his partner
5
Ferry services between Oban and Lochboisdale have been cancelled today due to high winds. Image: GEG Capital.
Gallery: Lewis Capaldi was Someone You Loved at Aberdeen’s P&J Live
6
Ferry services between Oban and Lochboisdale have been cancelled today due to high winds. Image: GEG Capital.
’70 years of fruit loaves and friendships’: Portsoy mourns baker Jean Donald, 84
7
Ferry services between Oban and Lochboisdale have been cancelled today due to high winds. Image: GEG Capital.
Fan view: Darvel disaster shows Aberdeen must start work to make next season a…
8
Ferry services between Oban and Lochboisdale have been cancelled today due to high winds. Image: GEG Capital.
‘You must be joking!’ West End community in Aberdeen fears towering 55ft phone mast…
9
veterans safe space
The Forces Manor: Ex-serviceman transforms Highland hotel into retreat for veterans
10
Ferry services between Oban and Lochboisdale have been cancelled today due to high winds. Image: GEG Capital.
Terrified woman awoke to find on-off boyfriend staring at her from bottom of bed

More from Press and Journal

Ferry services between Oban and Lochboisdale have been cancelled today due to high winds. Image: GEG Capital.
Burritos for Burns! Aberdeen restaurant FreshMex gives out freebies to celebrate Burns Night
Ferry services between Oban and Lochboisdale have been cancelled today due to high winds. Image: GEG Capital.
Aberdeenshire schools closed by teacher strikes
Ferry services between Oban and Lochboisdale have been cancelled today due to high winds. Image: GEG Capital.
Ex-Dundee and Aberdeen midfielder Patrizio Billio dies aged 48
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)
Squash: Greg Lobban relishing Commonwealth Games night in Aberdeen after success of Inverness homecoming
Ferry services between Oban and Lochboisdale have been cancelled today due to high winds. Image: GEG Capital.
£1 million-plus Dubai deal delight for Aberdeen firm Petrasco
Ferry services between Oban and Lochboisdale have been cancelled today due to high winds. Image: GEG Capital.
Golf: Sean Lawrie targets Tartan Pro Tour win in 2023; Laura Beveridge looks to…
Ferry services between Oban and Lochboisdale have been cancelled today due to high winds. Image: GEG Capital.
Next stop Sharjah as Aberdeenshire skateboarder Daisy Buchanan competes for Team GB Olympic place
Ferry services between Oban and Lochboisdale have been cancelled today due to high winds. Image: GEG Capital.
Gavin Price eager to prolong Elgin City's Scottish Cup journey by defeating Drumchapel United…
Ferry services between Oban and Lochboisdale have been cancelled today due to high winds. Image: GEG Capital.
Scott Smith: It's apple pruning time (and yes, it has to be done)
Ferry services between Oban and Lochboisdale have been cancelled today due to high winds. Image: GEG Capital.
Scott Begbie: Where were the council gritters when we needed them?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented