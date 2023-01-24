Ferry services from Oban cancelled or facing delays due to high winds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ferry services are facing cancellation or delay today as wind speeds exceed 40mph.

The Oban to Lochboisdale CalMac sailings have been called off for the day as forecasters warn of strong winds and tidal conditions.

The Met Office is predicting wind speeds will reach highs of 46mph in Lochboisdale as Stornoway experiences gusts of up to 40mph.

A number of other routes across the fleet are also at risk of disruption as a result of the conditions.

🔸AMBER #Oban #Coll #Tiree 24Jan Due to adverse weather forecast, an amended timetable will operate on this route today with only one stop at Coll:

Depart Oban 06:00

Arrive Coll 09:10

Depart Coll 09:20

Arrive Tiree 10:20

Depart Tiree 10:45

Arrive Oban 14:30 — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) January 24, 2023

In a statement posted on Twitter, CalMac informed commuters of the disruption to the South Uist crossing.

They wrote: “Due to forecast adverse weather with wind speeds of up to 46 mph, all sailings are cancelled.”

Amended timetables

Amended timetables have been imposed on several crossings as operators battle to deliver services amidst challenging tidal conditions.

Commuters travelling from Oban to Coll, Tiree, or Lismore are being warned of potential delays as CalMac alters services.

Services between Berneray and Leverburgh are also liable to disruption.

⚠️YELLOW #Oban #Lismore 24Jan Due to tidal conditions, an amended timetable will operate:

Depart Oban: 09:30, 17:15

Depart Lismore: 10:30, 15:00, 18:15 — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) January 24, 2023

⚠️YELLOW #Berneray #Leverburgh 24Jan Due to tidal conditions, an amended timetable will operate:

Departs Berneray: 08:15

Departs Leverburgh: 09:25 — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) January 24, 2023