‘It doesn’t make any sense’: Cattle grid with road right next to it, fitted on Skye

A cattle grid with a gateless road right next to it – has been described as completely unnecessary.

Skye resident Carolyn Leah who said that when she saw it, near the Quiraing, she couldn’t resist taking a picture.

The issue is that the cattle grid is unnecessary as the surrounding land is devoid of fences allowing sheep to wander freely.

The grid is located one mile west of the newly built car park at the Quiraing.

An avid photographer, Ms Leah says she is always on the hunt for images that are odd or quirky and this stood out to her.

‘I just laughed, it was hilarious’

She said: “When I first saw it I just laughed, it was hilarious. It doesn’t make any sense.

“It’s common grazing so there are no fences and then there that great big layby at the side of it, so why is the cattle grid there.”

One explanation for the cattle grid could be a deterrent for motorists speeding down the single-track road however Ms Leah dismissed this.

“At this time of year the road is pretty quiet and some people do drive fast, but in summer when you have all the tourists here, you have no chance of driving fast up there because it is absolutely heaving with vehicles, so I don’t think it has anything to do with traffic calming.”

Ms Leah says the cattle grid is brand new but doesn’t know if it is related to the upgrades to the car parking facilities at the Quiraing.

The whole road has been recently upgraded with new passing places for vehicles due to the site’s popularity.

Highland Council were approached for comment.