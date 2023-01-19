Parking fines fall in Inverness but soar on Skye – as more measures put in place to deal with tourism boom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Parking fines fall in Inverness but soar on Skye – as more measures put in place to deal with tourism boom

By Ross Hempseed
January 19, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 19, 2023, 5:59 pm
Parking charges have been rolled out at many of Skye's tourism spots, like The Quiraing where previously motorists used to just park in passing places due to shortage of spaces. Image: Peter Jolly/Shutterstock
Parking charges have been rolled out at many of Skye's tourism spots, like The Quiraing where previously motorists used to just park in passing places due to shortage of spaces. Image: Peter Jolly/Shutterstock

Car parks in Skye have generated the most income for Highland Council over the last five years.

Six sites in Skye made up the 10 highest-grossing car parks in the north last year.

By comparison, the number of fines has decreased in Inverness over the five-year period.

In total, 11,523 fines have been issued in Inverness, Fort William and Skye since 2017.

As more and more visitors head to Skye for a staycation, extra measures have been put in place to control parking at prime sites like the Old Mann of Storr and The Quiraing, as well as Portree itself.

Larger car parks have been created which are monitored during peak times.

From 2017 to 2022, parking fines across Skye rose from £6,420 to £128,580 – a jump of more than £120,000.

The total number of fines on Skye increased as well with 3,321 fines issued in 2022 compared to 163 five years before.

But while the figures – obtained through a freedom of information request – may seem “stark” those on the island have broadly welcomed the introduction of parking charges, arguing they “enhance the resilience and sustainability of tourism on Skye”.

The Quiraing is a visitor hot spot on the Isle of Skye. Image: Mattia Querci/Shutterstock

‘Visitors more than happy to pay’

A spokesman for Skye Connect, an organisation representing businesses and tourism on Skye, say the money raised from parking charges goes back to help ranger services and environmental restoration on the island.

He said: “We are currently working with Edinburgh University and other partners to have real time traffic data linked to live signage and an app to help redirect traffic from congested locations to quieter visitor attractions.

“All of these initiatives are designed to improve the visitor experience and reduce the impact on local communities.

“We find that when visitors are told how the parking charges are used they are generally more than happy to pay.”

.

Which car parks brought in the most fines?

In Portree’s Bayfield Car Park, 867 fines were issued to motorists costing nearly £33,000.

That one site generated more fines than the top seven car parks in Inverness (478) and the top two in Fort William (344) combined.

In 2020, Portree and Braes Community Trust purchased some derelict land to expand the car park to 187 spaces.

People can park all week from 8am to 8pm for a charge, with a maximum stay of 12 hours costing £4 and Skye Parking permits costing £10.

The second and third highest-grossing are also located in Portree – the Green Car Park, which has 40 spaces, and Somerled Square Car Park, which has 34 – generating £20,760 and £18,030 respectively.

Both car parks operate between 8am and 6pm throughout the week with a maximum stay of two hours.

Of the top 10 highest-grossing car parks six are on Skye, with four in Portree generating £94,560 from 2428 fines.

Rainings Stairs Car Park in Inverness generated £9,510 in parking fines in 2022. Image: Google Maps

The other four in the top 10 consist of two each in Fort William and Inverness.

The highest-grossing car park in Inverness is the Rainings Stairs Car Park, with 78 spaces behind the Botanic House. A total of 241 fines, costing £9,510, were issued.

While there has been a significant increase in total fines over the past five years on Skye, numbers have gone down in Inverness.

In 2017, Highland Council issued 7,869 fines in Inverness costing £361,380 compared to 5682 fines and £246,810 in 2022.

It means that while Inverness still generates more from parking fines, fines are decreasing compared to the Isle of Skye.

In Fort William, Middle Street Car Park – with 106 spaces – near the town centre was the highest-earning with £9,270 from 217 fines.

