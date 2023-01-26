A835 at Aultguish re-opened after two vehicle crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have reopened a road after a crash in the Highlands.

The A835 Inverness to Ullapool has reopened in both directions at Aultguish, on the shore of Loch Glascarnoch.

Police were called just before 5.45pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5pm on Thursday January 26 police were called to the A835 at Garve, following a report of a two-vehicle crash.

“One lane remains closed as recovery is arranged.”

It is understood that no one was seriously injured in the incident.

The A835 forms part of the North Coast 500 route.