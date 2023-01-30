AA reveals areas with longest waiting times for driving test – with Shetland learners facing 24-week delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

AA reveals areas with longest waiting times for driving test – with Shetland learners facing 24-week delay

By Ross Hempseed
January 30, 2023, 12:01 am
Wait times for driving tests in Shetland are among the longest in the UK. Image: Shutterstock.
Wait times for driving tests in Shetland are among the longest in the UK. Image: Shutterstock.

Driving test wait times in Shetland are among the worst in the UK, according to figures obtained by the AA.

Shetland clocks up the highest average wait times for a driving test at 24 weeks along with Renfrew, East Dunbartonshire and South Lanarkshire.

This is higher on average than any test locations in England or Wales such as Essex at 23.3 weeks and Newport at 21 weeks.

The only driving test centre on the islands is located in Lerwick, where it could be up to five months before a test is available.

Data obtained by the AA from the DVSA shows several test centres faired poorly across the north and north-east.

These include Ballater at 24 weeks, Mallaig at 18 weeks, Thurso at 23 weeks, Stornoway at 17 weeks and Fraserburgh at 16 weeks.

Long wait times are being attributed to the backlog due to the pandemic when no one was able to sit their driving test due to lockdown.

Wait in Inverness just one week

The data was taken for November 2022, when wait times had peaked at 24 weeks, but on the other end, some test centres were available within 10 weeks.

These included Inverness where, according to DVSA data, learners could expect a test within just one week.

Other test centres with low wait times include Wick at three weeks, Aberdeen North at eight weeks and Alness at seven weeks.

Test centres in the Outer Hebrides also faired well, with an average wait time of nine weeks at centres in Barra and Benbecula.

Shetland remains an outlier among areas in the north of Scotland, with double the average wait time than Highland (12 weeks), Aberdeenshire (12.5 weeks) and Moray (10.5 weeks).

Camilla Benitz, AA Driving School managing director said: “Driving test delays continue to have real-life implications for thousands of people who need a driving licence to get to education or work.

“Being able to drive is also incredibly important for maintaining social connections, supporting relatives and gives you more independence in general, especially in rural areas.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Joyce Doyle - originally from Ireland - who spent her final years in Culloden.
From Ireland to Inverness, the caring life of Culloden's Joyce Doyle, 88
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 26th July '22 Cruise business returns to Invergordon and Inverness following the two years of Covid. Inverness city centre including the High Street, Bridge Street and the Ness Bridge all very busy with tourists, many taking photographs as they visit the city from their cruise ships in Invergordon.
Highland tourist tax back on the table as papers reveal it could be up…
Ness Castle Primary opening date is finally set
Council to take control of new Inverness school
Mark Mitchell, left, with apprentice Adam Hepburn from Elgin, apprentice Jack MacLeod of Alness and painting and decorating lecturer Jordan Bryceland. Image: David Stewart
'Without mentors, the industry will suffer': Award-winning lecturer dedicates winnings to late friend
shetland
Shetland schools closing due to planned teacher strike
People have been marvelling at these beautiful clouds which hardly ever occur here in the north of Scotland but their beauty may be masking their destructive tendencies. Image: Peter Stronach
Colourful mother of pearl clouds in our skies may be 'harbingers of doom' says…
2
Police detected 21 crimes when they stopped 30 cars in Skye and Lochalsh. Image: Police Scotland
Highland road policing officers find 21 offences in 30 vehicles stopped
Neil Moncrieff is this year's Guizer Jarl and, after a long wait due to Covid, can't wait for the big day to arrive. Image: Dave Donaldson
Up Helly Aa: Meet the Lerwick man who has been prepping for almost two…
Tom Rennie receiving his long service award from senior coastal operations officer Colin Wood. Image: HM Coastguard.
Nairn station officer highlights water safety as he bows out after 21 years with…
Alanna Ross with her electricity meter. Image: Alanna Ross.
Highland woman blasts SSE after two-year battle to get meter and tariff changed

Most Read

1
vandalism aberdeen
Scotland’s favourite park targeted in a weekend of vandalism mayhem in Aberdeen
2
2
Fishing crew standing at the end of the boat
From Croatia to Shetland: Meet the fishermen sailing 7,000 miles with two new vessels
3
Ivan Laverton changed his name to Ace McGrath. Image: Facebook
Man who doesn’t ‘recognise laws’ jailed over £35,000 heroin haul
4
North Sea assets are earning their owners bumper profits.
News Agenda: The Westminster windfall tax has fuelled a furious reaction across the north…
5
Liam Scales trudges off after being sent off for Aberdeen against Hibernian. Image: Vagelis Georgariou/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13744075bh)
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen players should be worried after Jim Goodwin sacking
6
Makiyah Gayle admitted to slashing two men in Aberdeen over a debt. Image: DC Thomson.
Victims slashed and stabbed multiple times in Aberdeen high-rise knife attack
7
Dess Falls glamping pods have been approved
Posh pods for luxury camping at Dess Falls and makeover to save rotting million-pound…
8
Former Labour council leader Jenny Laing cut the sod to begin work in Union Terrace Gardens in 2019. She came out of retirement for a photo opportunity in December - as the overbudget and late reopening of UTG took place. Image: DC Thomson.
Revealed: The cost of April’s abandoned Union Terrace Gardens opening
3
9
Bus on fire. A90 near Brechin. Imge: Fubar News/ Facebook.
Fire on an Aberdeen-bound bus closes A90 in both directions near Brechin
10
Brian Whitters of Barra, pictured with wife Joan, was unaware he was showing signs of prostate cancer. Image: Brian Whitters
Barra man’s prostate cancer warning: ‘It just wasn’t on my radar’

More from Press and Journal

Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
Delays are expected to the completion of Findrassie Primary as Moray Council suspends design work over costs. Image: EMA Architecture Design Limited
New Elgin school delayed by up to five years
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
CR0040844 Karla Sinclair, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on Nyomi Dixon and her business partner Grigor Smith opening a new cafe in Inverness - known as Pitch 15 - in March. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
All you need to know about Pitch 15 - the new Inverness coffee bar…
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…
DARVEL, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 23: Ryan Duncan goes close during a Scottish Cup Fourth Round match between Darvel and Aberdeen at Recreation Park, on January 23, 2023, in Darvel, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Readers' letters: 'Pathetic' Dons, teachers strikes and Sturgeon's popularity
The future of our town and city centres is currently a hot topic across the country (Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)
Chris Deerin: More local power is the way to make our hometowns the best…
17 September 2022. Banff, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. This is from the Scottish Cup First Round Match between Deveronvale FC and East Kilbride FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Sean McIntosh, GK for Deveronvale makes a save
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart hails Sean McIntosh after goalkeeper commits future to the club
Oliver MacRae, right, in his previous time with Kinlochshiel. Image: Neil G Paterson
Shinty: Oliver MacRae seals Kinlochshiel return; Fort William could be without star man for…
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen inundated with applications for vacant managerial role - but will not be rushed…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented