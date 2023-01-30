AA reveals areas with longest waiting times for driving test – with Shetland learners facing 24-week delay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Driving test wait times in Shetland are among the worst in the UK, according to figures obtained by the AA.

Shetland clocks up the highest average wait times for a driving test at 24 weeks along with Renfrew, East Dunbartonshire and South Lanarkshire.

This is higher on average than any test locations in England or Wales such as Essex at 23.3 weeks and Newport at 21 weeks.

The only driving test centre on the islands is located in Lerwick, where it could be up to five months before a test is available.

Data obtained by the AA from the DVSA shows several test centres faired poorly across the north and north-east.

These include Ballater at 24 weeks, Mallaig at 18 weeks, Thurso at 23 weeks, Stornoway at 17 weeks and Fraserburgh at 16 weeks.

Long wait times are being attributed to the backlog due to the pandemic when no one was able to sit their driving test due to lockdown.

Wait in Inverness just one week

The data was taken for November 2022, when wait times had peaked at 24 weeks, but on the other end, some test centres were available within 10 weeks.

These included Inverness where, according to DVSA data, learners could expect a test within just one week.

Other test centres with low wait times include Wick at three weeks, Aberdeen North at eight weeks and Alness at seven weeks.

Test centres in the Outer Hebrides also faired well, with an average wait time of nine weeks at centres in Barra and Benbecula.

Shetland remains an outlier among areas in the north of Scotland, with double the average wait time than Highland (12 weeks), Aberdeenshire (12.5 weeks) and Moray (10.5 weeks).

Camilla Benitz, AA Driving School managing director said: “Driving test delays continue to have real-life implications for thousands of people who need a driving licence to get to education or work.

“Being able to drive is also incredibly important for maintaining social connections, supporting relatives and gives you more independence in general, especially in rural areas.”