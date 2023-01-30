Fiona Fernie: Cancer doesn’t care about Covid, rising costs or what is going on in Russia, Westminster or North Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Fiona Fernie: Cancer doesn’t care about Covid, rising costs or what is going on in Russia, Westminster or North Sea

By Fiona Fernie
January 30, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 30, 2023, 9:04 am
Clan Cancer Support will "work to expand our network of community supporters to help us raise more awareness and income for the charity" - Fiona Fernie, chief executive
Clan Cancer Support will "work to expand our network of community supporters to help us raise more awareness and income for the charity" - Fiona Fernie, chief executive

Like many other business leaders, at the start of the year I often find myself assessing the challenges and opportunities facing my organisation and how to navigate these over the next 12 months.

This year has been a bit different. It’s the first in my role as CEO of Clan Cancer Support and I can safely say the challenges facing us, and indeed every other third-sector organisation, are completely unprecedented.

How cost-of-living crisis affects Clan

Despite our income dropping by 70% overnight at the start of the pandemic, Clan survived Covid. But we have now been dealt a fresh blow as the cost-of-living crisis deepens.

Recent figures from the Resolution Foundation predict UK households will be £2,100 a year worse off, even as inflation comes down.

It’s clear we can no longer rely on traditional fundraising as an income generation stream to the extent we used to, as families rightly prioritise their own needs over those of a charity.

Events like Ride the North raise much-needed cash for charities including Can Cancer Support. Image: Alex Hewitt

The pandemic and cost-of-living crisis have also made people reprioritise how they spend their time – an asset which can almost be considered equivalent to funding for organisations like ours who depend on the generosity of volunteers to deliver key services.

The difficulty is that cancer doesn’t care about Covid, rising costs or what is going on in Russia, Westminster or the North Sea. It continues to affect one in two of us and these external factors simply add further pressure and heartache to patients, their loved ones and medical professionals.

Covid had ‘catastrophic’ impact on cancer patients

While we don’t have data yet to demonstrate the extent of how the cost-of-living crisis is affecting people with a cancer diagnosis, we know the impact of Covid on cancer patients was catastrophic.

Public Health Scotland figures show the devastating reality during the first three months of the pandemic in 2020:

  • Approximately 4,000 cancer cases were missed across Scotland
  • 400,000 breast, bowel and cervical screenings were postponed
  • The number of people who started treatment after being diagnosed via screening was down by 58%.
  • There was a 72% reduction in urgent suspected cancer referrals from primary care.

The effects of the pandemic will have a devastating effect on the prognosis of many in the coming years, and we are fully aware of the ongoing strain on the NHS.

Teamed with the pressures arising from the cost-of-living crisis on patients and their loved ones, it’s clear that Clan’s services are needed now more than ever.

Clan’s ‘vital role’

Clan has a vital role in ensuring the communities of north-east Scotland can access support that will help to improve quality of life for cancer patients, their families and carers, consequently reducing the burden on non-clinical services requested from the NHS.

To ensure we do this, one of my first tasks following my appointment last year was to deliver a three-year strategy to allow Clan to focus on its long-term sustainability to ensure we are here for generations to come, providing crucial cancer support services in the heart of the communities we serve.

We’re still fully committed to providing the same level of care to cancer patients and their loved ones that we have now done for almost 40 years.”

We are now well progressed within year one of that plan, which focused on stabilising our business. This has seen us fully review our service delivery, with the aim of balancing our budget without compromising our support of people affected by cancer.

As part of this we relocated our Shetland and north Aberdeenshire centres to well-established community hubs during 2022. These offer us flexible and affordable accommodation which is easily accessible for our clients.

We also reviewed our counselling service and expanded our digital offering, allowing us to reach more clients across our vast geographical region. A new volunteer strategy has been implemented which has already seen us make steady progress to recruit our target of 100 volunteers for the year.

Regarding income generation, we’ve renewed the focus on Clan Now – our business arm – which allows us to generate profits. An example of this  is the recent launch of our corporate venue hire service, offering our refurbished multipurpose room as a flexible space for local businesses.

Year two of the plan, 2023-24, will see us develop a more strategic approach to maximise occupation in our bed and breakfast facility, The Haven, which is used by patients and loved ones who have to travel to Aberdeen for treatments.

We’ll also work to expand our network of community supporters to help us raise more awareness and income for the charity.

By year three, 2024-25, it is my hope that Clan will be recognised as a centre of excellence for cancer support, with income generation restored to a level that operationally supports our core services – allowing major donations or legacies to fund project work or service expansion.

We’re still fully committed to providing the same level of care to cancer patients and their loved ones that we have now done for almost 40 years. We’re just doing it in a different style, with a sharpened business focus.

Realising these ambitious but achievable priorities will ensure Clan recovers positively, regains stability and continues to provide first-class cancer support services to those who need us now more than ever –  and to those who will need us in years to come.

Fiona Fernie is chief executive of Clan Cancer Support, which provides free cancer support to anyone affected by cancer in Aberdeen city and shire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Baker Hughes' North of Scotland HQ in Stoneywood Park North, Dyce, Aberdeen
Baker Hughes admits shipping equipment to Russia following calls to ban exports
Train drivers in Aslef and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are embroiled in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Huge day of strikes looms in disputes over pay, jobs and conditions
Barclays plans to launch a string of banking pods after recently announcing more branch closures (Ian West/PA)
Barclays ‘banking pods’ to pop up in locations such as shopping centres
Taxpayers have until the end of Tuesday to submit their self-assessment returns (PA)
Taxpayers have until the end of Tuesday to submit self-assessment forms
Seven train operators are not using a system available for eight months to automatically notify passengers when services are cancelled or changed, a regulator said (James Manning/PA)
Seven train firms not using system to notify passengers of cancellations
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Oli Scaff/PA)
Sunak fights back saying he acted ‘decisively’ by sacking Zahawi over tax fiasco
The BBC’s economics reporting is sometimes too heavily influenced by political debate at Westminster, a report has suggested (Ian West/PA)
BBC economics reporting ‘not politically biased, but suffers from groupthink’
With the average worker having around 11 jobs over the course of their career, some may end up with multiple small pension pots and lose track of their savings (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Help for savers with multiple small pension pots under consideration by DWP
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Oli Scarff/PA)
PM can’t pay nurses more due to tax hikes and inflation ‘vicious cycle’ fears
Clan Cancer Support will "work to expand our network of community supporters to help us raise more awareness and income for the charity" - Fiona Fernie, chief executive
Could separate electricity and gas markets reduce your energy bills?

Most Read

1
vandalism aberdeen
Scotland’s favourite park targeted in a weekend of vandalism mayhem in Aberdeen
2
2
Fishing crew standing at the end of the boat
From Croatia to Shetland: Meet the fishermen sailing 7,000 miles with two new vessels
3
Clan Cancer Support will "work to expand our network of community supporters to help us raise more awareness and income for the charity" - Fiona Fernie, chief executive
Man who doesn’t ‘recognise laws’ jailed over £35,000 heroin haul
4
Clan Cancer Support will "work to expand our network of community supporters to help us raise more awareness and income for the charity" - Fiona Fernie, chief executive
News Agenda: The Westminster windfall tax has fuelled a furious reaction across the north…
5
Liam Scales trudges off after being sent off for Aberdeen against Hibernian. Image: Vagelis Georgariou/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13744075bh)
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen players should be worried after Jim Goodwin sacking
6
Clan Cancer Support will "work to expand our network of community supporters to help us raise more awareness and income for the charity" - Fiona Fernie, chief executive
Victims slashed and stabbed multiple times in Aberdeen high-rise knife attack
7
Dess Falls glamping pods have been approved
Posh pods for luxury camping at Dess Falls and makeover to save rotting million-pound…
8
Former Labour council leader Jenny Laing cut the sod to begin work in Union Terrace Gardens in 2019. She came out of retirement for a photo opportunity in December - as the overbudget and late reopening of UTG took place. Image: DC Thomson.
Revealed: The cost of April’s abandoned Union Terrace Gardens opening
3
9
Clan Cancer Support will "work to expand our network of community supporters to help us raise more awareness and income for the charity" - Fiona Fernie, chief executive
Fire on an Aberdeen-bound bus closes A90 in both directions near Brechin
10
Brian Whitters of Barra, pictured with wife Joan, was unaware he was showing signs of prostate cancer. Image: Brian Whitters
Barra man’s prostate cancer warning: ‘It just wasn’t on my radar’

More from Press and Journal

Clan Cancer Support will "work to expand our network of community supporters to help us raise more awareness and income for the charity" - Fiona Fernie, chief executive
Dad jailed after after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
Clan Cancer Support will "work to expand our network of community supporters to help us raise more awareness and income for the charity" - Fiona Fernie, chief executive
New Elgin school delayed by up to five years
Clan Cancer Support will "work to expand our network of community supporters to help us raise more awareness and income for the charity" - Fiona Fernie, chief executive
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
Clan Cancer Support will "work to expand our network of community supporters to help us raise more awareness and income for the charity" - Fiona Fernie, chief executive
All you need to know about Pitch 15 - the new Inverness coffee bar…
Clan Cancer Support will "work to expand our network of community supporters to help us raise more awareness and income for the charity" - Fiona Fernie, chief executive
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…
Clan Cancer Support will "work to expand our network of community supporters to help us raise more awareness and income for the charity" - Fiona Fernie, chief executive
From Ireland to Inverness, the caring life of Culloden's Joyce Doyle, 88
Clan Cancer Support will "work to expand our network of community supporters to help us raise more awareness and income for the charity" - Fiona Fernie, chief executive
Highland tourist tax back on the table as papers reveal it could be up…
Clan Cancer Support will "work to expand our network of community supporters to help us raise more awareness and income for the charity" - Fiona Fernie, chief executive
Readers' letters: 'Pathetic' Dons, teachers strikes and Sturgeon's popularity
Clan Cancer Support will "work to expand our network of community supporters to help us raise more awareness and income for the charity" - Fiona Fernie, chief executive
Chris Deerin: More local power is the way to make our hometowns the best…
Clan Cancer Support will "work to expand our network of community supporters to help us raise more awareness and income for the charity" - Fiona Fernie, chief executive
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart hails Sean McIntosh after goalkeeper commits future to the club

Editor's Picks

Most Commented