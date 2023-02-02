Mull road remains shut following lorry crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A lorry driver escaped uninjured after his vehicle went off the road on the Isle of Mull.

The driver was travelling along B8035 Glen Road between Aros and Dervaig when the incident happened last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 7.30pm.

Officers closed the single-track route to all traffic due to the lorry obstructing the road.

The road remains closed this morning as recovery is arranged.

Police have confirmed the driver was uninjured.

ℹ️ INFO #Oban #Craignure 2Feb Please be aware that, due to a lorry coming off the road and causing an obstruction, Police have closed the Glen Road between Aros and Dervaig on the Isle of Mull.

The road is anticipated to be reopened by mid-morning. — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) February 2, 2023

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 7.30pm on Wednesday, February 1, officers were called to a report of a lorry off the road on the B8035, Glen Road, Isle of Mull.

“There were no reports of injuries.

“The road remains closed until recovery of the vehicle takes place.”