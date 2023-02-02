Mull road remains shut following lorry crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Mull road remains shut following lorry crash

By Michelle Henderson
February 2, 2023, 7:00 am Updated: February 2, 2023, 8:37 am
The B8035 Glen Road on the Isle of Mull remains closed by police as the lorry blocks the route. Image: DC Thomson.
A lorry driver escaped uninjured after his vehicle went off the road on the Isle of Mull.

The driver was travelling along B8035 Glen Road between Aros and Dervaig when the incident happened last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 7.30pm.

Officers closed the single-track route to all traffic due to the lorry obstructing the road.

The road remains closed this morning as recovery is arranged.

Police have confirmed the driver was uninjured.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 7.30pm on Wednesday, February 1, officers were called to a report of a lorry off the road on the B8035, Glen Road, Isle of Mull.

“There were no reports of injuries.

“The road remains closed until recovery of the vehicle takes place.”

