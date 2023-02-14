CalMac pay almost half-a-million in fines due to poor performance on Western Isles ferry route

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

CalMac has been fined almost half-a-million in fines following one of its worst performing years on a life-line ferry route.

Due to technical issues on the 22-year-old MV Hebrides the ferry operator was fined £456,000 by Transport Scotland in 2021/2022 for missed ferry sailings and performance issues.

The fine was 350% larger than the £100,000 paid in 20/21 on the Uig to Tarbert and Lochmaddy route.

Kenny MacLeod, chairman of the Harris Development Group said: “There is very little CalMac can do when the vessel breaks down. They have to make do with what CMal give them.

“Maybe Transport Scotland should be fining CMal for all the breakdowns – that might focus minds on providing more modern vessels!

“It is a major scandal that needs to be highlighted and whoever has authorised it needs to be exposed.”

Fines are ‘normal’, says CalMac chief

Robbie Drummond, chief executive of CalMac, said: “Penalties are a normal part of these types of contract and are set out in the contract – which is in the public domain.

“All vessels require increased maintenance as they age, therefore we have invested record sums in our fleet to maintain vessel resilience and service in order to provide a high-quality service to our communities and customers.”

CalMac will spend £34 million this year on maintaining its 35 vessels, up from £20.5 million in 2017.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “Only around 16% of the cancelled sailings, which is 1.1% of the total scheduled sailings, were due to technical issues with vessels.

“Regrettably there are communities who have been more greatly impacted than these average figures show and we fully recognise the need to improve reliability and confidence in services.

He added: “Should there be cancellations to CalMac services due to weather or technical issues then a full refund will be provided to the customer.

“The transport minister recently met with Harris Development Group late last year and has a further meeting scheduled for March this year to follow up on the discussions and actions.”

CMal declined to comment.