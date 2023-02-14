CalMac pay almost half-a-million in fines due to poor performance on Western Isles ferry route

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

CalMac pay almost half-a-million in fines due to poor performance on Western Isles ferry route

By Cameron Roy
February 14, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 14, 2023, 9:17 am
MV Hebrides
The route the MV Hebrides operates received a massive spike in fines. Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.

CalMac has been fined almost half-a-million in fines following one of its worst performing years on a life-line ferry route.

Due to technical issues on the 22-year-old MV Hebrides the ferry operator was fined £456,000 by Transport Scotland in 2021/2022 for missed ferry sailings and performance issues.

The fine was 350% larger than the £100,000 paid in 20/21 on the Uig to Tarbert and Lochmaddy route.

Kenny MacLeod, chairman of the Harris Development Group said: “There is very little CalMac can do when the vessel breaks down.  They have to make do with what CMal give them.

“Maybe Transport Scotland should be fining CMal for all the breakdowns – that might focus minds on providing more modern vessels!

“It is a major scandal that needs to be highlighted and whoever has authorised it needs to be exposed.”

The MV Hebrides in Lochmaddy. Image: Susy Macaulay.

Fines are ‘normal’, says CalMac chief

Robbie Drummond, chief executive of CalMac, said: “Penalties are a normal part of these types of contract and are set out in the contract – which is in the public domain.

“All vessels require increased maintenance as they age, therefore we have invested record sums in our fleet to maintain vessel resilience and service in order to provide a high-quality service to our communities and customers.”

CalMac will spend £34 million this year on maintaining its 35 vessels, up from £20.5 million in 2017.

Robbie Drummond, CalMac chief executive. Image: CalMac.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “Only around 16% of the cancelled sailings, which is 1.1% of the total scheduled sailings, were due to technical issues with vessels.

“Regrettably there are communities who have been more greatly impacted than these average figures show and we fully recognise the need to improve reliability and confidence in services.

He added: “Should there be cancellations to CalMac services due to weather or technical issues then a full refund will be provided to the customer.

“The transport minister recently met with Harris Development Group late last year and has a further meeting scheduled for March this year to follow up on the discussions and actions.”

CMal declined to comment.

