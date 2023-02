[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Love is in the air at Highland Wildlife Park as pictures show furry residents enjoying heart-shaped treats.

This Valentine’s Day, keepers at the Kincraig attraction, treated Arctic fox pair, Jack and Sarah, and polar bear cub Brodie to enriching ice-pops shaped like love hearts.

The animals were also given some of their favourite snacks including apples, carrots, hot dogs and peanut butter to celebrate the season of love.

Different sights, smells and experiences are an important part of the animals’ day care at the Highland Wildlife Park.

It encourages the animals to be more active and improves their mental and physical wellbeing.

In December, Brodie the polar bear cub celebrated his first birthday by sharing an ice cake with his mum.

All the animals at Highland Wildlife Park play an important role in engaging thousands of visitors each year so they can learn about the threats animals face in the wild and the action they can take to help.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland has pledged to create deeper connections with nature for more than a million people by 2030 as part of their mission to inspire people to protect, value and love nature.

Visitors can come and see the animals at Highland Wildlife Park which is open from 10am to 4pm and tickets can be bought online.