Former Inverness public toilets to find new life as holiday let, new homes on the Black Isle and Wester Ross village hall undergoing major revamp

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s time for Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across the Highlands.

Among this week’s developments is a major revamp of a 200-year-old village hall in Wester Ross.

Closed public toilets in Inverness city centre could have a new beginning as a holiday let and a new housing development is on the cards on the Black Isle.

Inverness public toilets set for a new lease of life

This might line it up for the easiest Trip Advisor joke ever, but some old public toilets in Inverness city centre could be transformed into four holiday lets.

The site is at Mealmarket Close, a lane between the High Street and Baron Taylor’s Street.

The toilets there have been closed since 2018.

That closure was part of a wide-ranging review of public toilets, designed to save £491,000.

Peter Campbell is behind the new application, but no further details have been made available yet.

20 new Black Isle homes

On the Black Isle, David Skea has applied for planning permission in principle to build 20 new homes.

The new homes would be built on land near Mount Eagle Drive in Culbokie.

In the planning document, it is stated: “Through site analysis a number of key design principles have been identified which have guided the form, content and layout of the development site.

“A distinctive development solution has evolved which respects the characteristics of this area and result in a contribution to sustainable development and the delivery of new housing.”

An assortment of landscaping and drainage works would also be carried out if the application is successful.

Village hall revamp

The Balmacara Trust has applied to extend and renovate a community hall.

Fundraising efforts started in 2021 to bring the 200-year-old Old Mill Hall back to its former glory.

In the planning documents, the trust states: “The design ensures that there is minimal intervention to the historic fabric, and existing openings have been used to provide access between the new structure and the existing hall.

“The design is complimentary to the industrial heritage of the structure, but has been given a contemporary style so that it can be interpreted as a modern addition that is distinct to the historic fabric.”

The Old Mill Hall had served as a key area for locals since Lady Hamilton gifted it to the community in 1946.

The hall was used right through to the 1980s before it fell into a state of disrepair.

It bears historical significance to the village and served as a mill and a hay barn prior to its use as a hall.

The building is believed to date back to the early 1800s.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk